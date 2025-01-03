Kentucky Kingdom announces details of new rides coming in 2025

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Kingdom Theme & Water Park is ringing in 2025 by announcing more details about the three new family rides debuting in May.

In our commitment to enhancing the Kentucky Kingdom experience, we are proud to introduce three brand-new rides that will be featured in our exciting new Kentucky-themed land. These attractions are designed with families in mind, offering something for everyone to enjoy:

Squirrel Ride (Name Coming Soon) : Bounce around on our new family ride nestled in the lush gardens of the new land. This delightful experience highlights one of nature’s most diligent and resourceful foragers, promising fun for the entire family.

Train Ride (Name Coming Soon) : Hop aboard our family-friendly train that winds through the wilderness. Spot and hear the furry friends who call this beautiful landscape home as you embark on this delightful journey!

Bird Ride (Name Coming Soon): Get ready to dash through the trees on our new swinging family ride inspired by one of Kentucky's famous flyers. With an oval-shaped course and thrilling turns, this ride promises an exciting adventure for guests of all ages.

Stay tuned for details on a February groundbreaking event that will reveal all the details about the new land and rides with a Kentucky twist.

“I know that families are going to love these new rides and our brand-new land that celebrates Kentucky,” said Sarah Worrell, Kentucky Kingdom General Manager. “This is just the first of many exciting announcements we have planned for this year. We can’t wait to share more thrilling news with our community soon!”

As a reminder, 2025 season passes are currently available at the lowest prices—don’t miss your chance to secure your pass before prices go up after TOMORROW! Be some of the first to experience the $11 million new land and learn about the details behind the $25 million investment into the park through 2026. More details are coming soon!