Strates named Manatee County Fair midway provider

PALMETTO, Fla. — The James E. Strates Shows, one of North America’s leading outdoor amusement providers, has proudly signed an agreement with the Manatee River Fair Association, Inc.to serve as the exclusive carnival midway provider for the annual Manatee County Fair in Palmetto, Florida.

“Being part of the Manatee County Fair is an honor as the Fair celebrates and highlights the community’s rich agricultural traditions, diverse talents, and cultural heritage,” said John Strates, third-generation carnival owner and Director of Operations. “Strates Shows is dedicated to providing a safe and exciting carnival midway experience, where families can relax, have fun, and create treasured memories to last a lifetime.”

“We look forward to partnering with the Strates Shows in providing a new midway experience for our guests, said Danny Alfonso, Manatee County Fair CEO-Fair Manager. “The Strates family are highly respected in our industry, not only for their deep generational history, but more importantly for their excellence in professionalism as they truly partner with each fair, to provide a unique, safe and exciting experience for their guests.”

For over a century, James E. Strates Shows has been a trusted name in the world of carnival midways, bringing world-class entertainment to fairs and festivals across the Eastern Seaboard. With a legacy of excellence, Strates Shows sets itself apart through a carefully curated blend of traditional charm and modern thrill.

Strates Shows is known for its state-of-the-art rides, where cutting-edge technology meets breathtaking excitement. From exhilarating roller coasters and towering Ferris wheels to family- friendly classics, Strates Shows offers a wide range of attractions designed to create unforgettable moments for all ages. The company’s commitment to innovation keeps the experience fresh and exciting, while safety remains a top priority.

“With a history of providing high-quality, family-friendly entertainment, James E. Strates Shows continues to set the standard for carnival midways across North America,” said Strates Shows Press Agent Marty Biniasz. “Whether you’re a thrill-seeker, a food lover, or simply looking for a day of family fun, Strates Shows offers a timeless experience that keeps fairgoers coming back year after year.”

Strates Shows, a proud family-owned and operated business, is led by the third generation of the Strates family, including Jimmy, Jay, John, and Susan. Continuing the legacy, Nick Strates joined the show full-time in 2015 as part of the fourth generation, ensuring the tradition lives on.

The carnival midway at the Manatee County Fair will feature a collection of state-of-the-art carnival rides, games, and concessions. The lineup includes a dedicated Kiddieland for young children, along with midway favorites such as the “Claw,” “Dream Wheel,” and “Sky Flyer.”

The Manatee County Fair is considered the largest annual event in the Bradenton-Sarasota area. The 109th edition of the Fair is scheduled to take place January 16 through January 26, 2025 at the Fairgrounds in Palmetto. For Fair information visit www.manateecountyfair.com.

“We are delighted to have Strates Shows join with us as we present “Keeping Agriculture Alive in 2025” at the Manatee County Fairgrounds, adds Alfonso.