January 2025 issue

By | December 30, 2024

The JANUARY 2025 issue includes:

  • 2025 AIMS Safety Seminar on track for success, attendance goal
  • Efteling opens unique Intamin ride: Danse Macabre, rebrands area
  • Mack brings launched water coaster to Freizeitpark Plohn in 2026
  • Six Flags retires rides, announces 2026 additions well in advance
  • Cimolai Technology making Top of the Rock truly exhilarating
  • First-ever Embed Connect Summit shares peer-to-peer knowledge
  • Attendance down during 165th edition of Mississippi State Fair
  • Great Wolf Lodge opens its first resort in The Sunshine State
  • FlowaPalooza returns to Epic Waters as tour stop
  • The Legacy of Schwarzkopf premieres as latest ACE documentary
  • Amusement industry safety innovators spotlighted at IAAPA Expo
  • Focus on the Horizon: Lauren Gedman of Knoebels Amusement Resort
  • E&A extends aquatic safety protocol through EAVS technology
  • Safety training seminars prepare to welcome students, industry
  • Pennsylvania Amusement Ride Safety Advisory Board holds meeting
  • More than 200 attend the fall Pennsylvania Ride Safety Seminar
  • Great Coasters gives Morey’s Piers’s Great White an upgrade
  • VLocker solves guest storage challenges at Natural History Museum
  • Atlantic Culinary Environments expands into amusement industry
  • SPECIAL: IAAPA Expo 2024 Bonus Section! … and much more!
Issue available for FREE with our Digital Edition!
Download FREE PDF of the issue!