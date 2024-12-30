January 2025 issue
By amusementtoday | December 30, 2024
The JANUARY 2025 issue includes:
- 2025 AIMS Safety Seminar on track for success, attendance goal
- Efteling opens unique Intamin ride: Danse Macabre, rebrands area
- Mack brings launched water coaster to Freizeitpark Plohn in 2026
- Six Flags retires rides, announces 2026 additions well in advance
- Cimolai Technology making Top of the Rock truly exhilarating
- First-ever Embed Connect Summit shares peer-to-peer knowledge
- Attendance down during 165th edition of Mississippi State Fair
- Great Wolf Lodge opens its first resort in The Sunshine State
- FlowaPalooza returns to Epic Waters as tour stop
- The Legacy of Schwarzkopf premieres as latest ACE documentary
- Amusement industry safety innovators spotlighted at IAAPA Expo
- Focus on the Horizon: Lauren Gedman of Knoebels Amusement Resort
- E&A extends aquatic safety protocol through EAVS technology
- Safety training seminars prepare to welcome students, industry
- Pennsylvania Amusement Ride Safety Advisory Board holds meeting
- More than 200 attend the fall Pennsylvania Ride Safety Seminar
- Great Coasters gives Morey’s Piers’s Great White an upgrade
- VLocker solves guest storage challenges at Natural History Museum
- Atlantic Culinary Environments expands into amusement industry
- SPECIAL: IAAPA Expo 2024 Bonus Section! … and much more!