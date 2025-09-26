Disney Resort UFCW members win back pay in historic settlement

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Last week, a judge in Orange County, Calif., approved a $233 million settlement of a class action lawsuit against Disney for underpaying its workers in violation of Anaheim County Measure L. This is the largest settlement of its kind in California history and marks the end of a lengthy legal battle to hold Disney accountable.

Impacted Disney Resort workers will receive thousands of dollars in back pay with interest, including members of United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 324.

“This has been a rollercoaster from the beginning, but it’s been incredible winning this settlement. The people of Anaheim voted for this, and their voices helped Disney hear our voices and got us the money that we deserve,” said Michael Levia, a UFCW Local 324 member and a front-of-house floor lead at Disney California Adventure who has worked at the park for 16 years and will receive back wages from the settlement. “The union has fought for us every step of the way, from helping pass Measure L to winning a big new contract last year to reaching this settlement. It wouldn’t have happened without having the union behind us.”

“I love what I do, turning kids into princesses and knights, but I have to be able to afford to live while doing it,” said Michi Cordell, a UFCW Local 324 member and a 17-year cast member at Disneyland who will receive back wages. “This settlement will be a major help to my family thanks to the union and the Anaheim voters who supported Measure L. We stood up for what we deserved, from passing Measure L to reaching this agreement, and won.”

Measure L, passed in 2018, stipulated that any employer operating in the Resort District had to pay its workers a minimum of $15 an hour (rising in subsequent years). Disney, which received tax subsidies for the Disney Resort, claimed it was exempt and underpaid 51,000 cast members, violating this measure.

UFCW Local 324, BCTGM Local 83, SEIU-United Service Workers West, and Teamsters Local 495, representing 14,000 Disney cast members in Anaheim, supported Measure L. Members of UFCW Local 324 gathered signatures to get the measure on the ballot and also went door-to-door to urge voters to vote “yes” for the measure.

“Every day, cast members make someone’s visit to the Disney Resort special, and now they’re finally receiving the money that they’ve long deserved,” said UFCW Local 324 President Andrea Zinder. “The thousands of dollars in back wages and interest will give them financial peace of mind as the cost of living continues to rise here in Southern California and across the country. We’re proud to have supported Measure L in 2018 along with our fellow unions and coalition partners, and those efforts led directly to this historic settlement. Our solidarity is our strength, and with it, we can achieve anything.”

Last year, UFCW Local 324 and the other unions representing Disney cast members agreed on a historic new contract with Disney that brought the minimum base wage to $24 an hour – higher than the current Measure L rate.