International Ride Training becomes an IACET accredited provider

The International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training (IACET) has awarded International Ride Training the prestigious Accredited Provider accreditation. IACET Accredited Providers are the only organizations approved to offer IACET Continuing Education Units (CEUs). The accreditation period extends for five years, and includes all programs offered or created during that time.

“International Ride Training is proud of our education programs which educate thousands of Ride and Aquatic Operations professionals per year in crucial operations safety skills,” stated Cindee Huddy, Owner and Head of Training of IRT. Huddy added, “Our accreditation with IACET is a demonstration of our commitment to quality adult education and high standards for all of our programs. We are very pleased to join such a prestigious organization as well as an elite group of organizations that offer excellent continuing education and training programs.”

International Ride Training hosts a variety of educational programs related to amusement, attractions, and water park operations safety and guest service, such as:

The Annual Ride Camp Safety Conference (to be held in 2026 at Six Flags Fiesta Texas, February 9-13) delivering training topics covering operations safety skills, coaching techniques, working with guests with disabilities, industry trends, documentation, industry standards such as ASTM and EN, and more;

International Ride Operator Certification Roll-Out Training, instilling critical training and leadership skills for supervisors and managers working in the amusement, water park, and attractions industry

Learning the R.O.P.E.S., providing safety fundamentals training, virtually and in-person

Customized training programs in safety, efficiency, guest service, leadership, and more

“We are pleased to recognize and celebrate the achievement of International Ride Training as an Accredited Provider,” stated Randy Bowman, President & CEO of IACET. Bowman added, “IRT proudly joins nearly 600 organizations around the globe that have matriculated through a rigorous peer-reviewed process by experts in continuing education, thereby ensuring the highest possible standards are met.”

To achieve Accredited Provider accreditation, International Ride Training (IRT) completed a rigorous application process and successfully demonstrated adherence to the ANSI/IACET 2018-1 Standard for Continuing Education and Training by addressing the design, development, administration, and evaluation of its programs. IRT has pledged its continued compliance with the Standard and is now authorized to use the IACET name and Accredited Provider logo on promotional course material. In addition, IRT is now linked to the IACET website and is recognized as offering the highest quality continuing education and training programs.