Fort Wayne Zoo and Blue Jacket proudly present Fort Wayne Light Fest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The Holiday season is now twice as bright as the Fort Wayne Zoo and Blue Jacket present Fort Wayne Light Fest!

Within Fort Wayne Light Fest, guests can drive through an awe-inspiring route of more than 200 animated light displays and brand new this year, enjoy Wild Lights at the Fort Wayne Zoo.

A new family tradition, Wild Lights at the Fort Wayne Zoo begins in Santa’s Cottage with the opportunity to meet Santa himself. Guests can then journey into the Zoo and walk among a dazzling display of nearly one-million lights, attend a dance party and nightly tree-lighting hosted by Santa’s elves, toast s’mores, ride the Evergreen Express, decorate sugar cookies with festive favorites, and even get nose-to-nose with Santa’s reindeer! Indiana Family Farm, Central Zoo, Coastal Cove, Red Panda Ridge and parts of Australian Adventure will be open for guests to walkabout.

Wild Lights will be open on select dates, beginning Friday, November 28 through Sunday, January 4, 2026.

Exclusive early-elf discounts are available starting today until November 9, 2025.

Discount rates are $8 for Fort Wayne Zoo Members and $10 for non-members

Blue Jacket Fantasy of Lights is offering a 10% discount on tickets through this time.

“We are excited to partner with Blue Jacket to make the Fort Wayne holiday season twice as bright while also furthering the mission of two community non-profits,” Explains Rick Schuiteman, Fort Wayne Zoo Director & CEO. “The heart of Fort Wayne Light Fest is to create an inclusive, joyful holiday experience that strengthens families and inspires people to care.”

“This is truly an all-encompassing experience for everyone: the family-tradition itself, Fantasy of Lights, a Christmas Village with a variety of vendors, and the brand-new Wild Lights!” States Tony Hudson, CEO of Blue Jacket. “This collaboration perfectly reflects our shared commitment towards creating a meaningful experience for families across our city.”