After 33 years, Silver Dollar City’s Thunderation to close

OZARK MOUNTAINS, Mo. — After 33 years of runaway thrills through the Ozark Mountains, Silver Dollar City’s Thunderation will close at the end of the 2026 season, marking the retirement of one of the longest-running and most celebrated mine train roller coasters in the United States. The final day of operation is scheduled for Jan. 2, 2027.

The Marvel Cave Mining Company is taking back this section of the park for geological surveys, ordering Thunderation to vacate the tracks to make way for resumed mining operations inside Silver Dollar City. The mining company, which initially ceased operations in 1889, insists it is time to return to “good, honest work underground” deep within Marvel Cave and that the rails currently occupied by the coaster must be cleared.

Opened in 1993, the runaway mine train-style coaster has entertained generations of families, becoming a rite of passage for thrill-seekers visiting the 1880s theme park. Among roller coaster enthusiasts, Thunderation is widely regarded as one of the best mine train coasters in the world. Since its debut, the Arrow Dynamics coaster has carried more than 27 million riders across more than 3,000 feet of track carved into the Ozarks terrain.

“Thunderation has had its run,” said Foreman Jedidiah Campbell. “But this mountain was never meant to be borrowed forever. There are still undiscovered sections of that mine, and we intend to see what it holds.”

While park officials maintain the coaster has become a City treasure, the Marvel Cave Mining Company has declared it is time for “real” work beneath the mountain. Officials hint that its return to activity signals significant developments ahead.

Rather than protest the decision, Silver Dollar City has declared the 2026 season a year filled with salutations for Thunderation, beginning with an opening day ceremony on March 13 and culminating in a final send-off Jan. 2, 2027. Special ride moments, promotional offers, commemorative merchandise and limited-time offerings will be unveiled throughout the season.



“Thunderation’s opening kickstarted exciting additions to Silver Dollar City,” says Brad Thomas, president of Silver Dollar City Parks & Resorts. “Likewise, Thunderation’s retirement at the end of 2026 will launch new and exciting chapters in Silver Dollar City’s future. In this case, the end is really an exciting beginning. Please stay tuned!”