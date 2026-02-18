Intercard equips the first Dave & Buster’s in the Dominican Republic

ST. LOUIS —Intercard, the leader in cashless technology for the attractions and amusement industries, recently completed an installation at the first Dave & Buster’s location to open in the Dominican Republic. Intercard’s Stephen Albrecht handled the installation.

Dave & Buster’s Santo Domingo is located in the popular BlueMall in the capital city. The 34,445 square foot venue includes an arcade with more than 98 games plus bowling, a sports bar and a restaurant featuring American cuisine and drinks. It is the first of two Dave & Buster’s franchised locations planned for the Dominican Republic and run by Grupo Pais, a leading operator of global franchises in the Caribbean.