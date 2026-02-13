Knott’s Boysenberry Festival returns with over 100 boysenberry food and beverage offerings

BUENA PARK, Calif. — Knott’s Boysenberry Festival, the annual food-inspired event that celebrates the little berry that started it all, returns with an extensive lineup of delicious food and beverage items. In addition to all the boysenberry goodness, guests can enjoy live shows and music, as well as a wide selection of local crafters and artisans. Knott’s Boysenberry Festival operates daily from March 13 through April 12.

There’s no better way to celebrate the Knott’s Boysenberry Festival than experiencing over 100 signature boysenberry menu offerings. New savory items include spicy boysenberry bulgogi over steamed rice, topped with green onions, and a reuben ball with a spicy boysenberry thousand island dressing. New sweet treats include a boysenberry and pineapple upside-down cake and a boysenberry meringue tart. Guests can wash it down with one of the many boysenberry drinks, such as a boysenberry paloma, boysenberry and kiwi lemonade, boysenberry tequila sunrise and so much more. A great way to enjoy it all is by purchasing a tasting card, which offers six tastings from several boysenberry-inspired dishes and drinks. Tasting cards are available online or at the theme park.

No Boysenberry Festival is complete without a boysenberry pie-eating contest, and this year has a twist. The Boysen Bear’s Pie Kitchen Games in Calico Park invites guests to help thwart those sneaky coyote pups, Moxie and Brawny, from stealing all the pies! Once they save the day, they can celebrate on the Calico Mine Stage at the Boysen Bear’s Pie Eating Contest. The adventures continue at the newly renovated Birdcage Theatre with The Great Bank Robbery, an exciting show that will have the audience cheering the hero and booing the villain.

Knott’s Preserved returns and will take guests on a musical journey from the little ghost town of Calico to the Seaside Boardwalk of the Roaring ’20s to commemorate the park’s heritage. Also returning is Old MacDonald’s Barn, a tribute to one of the farm’s original attractions. Guests of all ages can enjoy the cutest critters on the farm, including horses, goats and other furry friends. At the History of the Boysenberry Museum at Town Hall, guests can learn all about the little berry that had a big impact on the Knott family and Southern California. In the streets of Ghost Town, the yearly Boysenberry Festival Crafts Fair will be back in full swing with unique boysenberry-inspired artisan products from over two dozen local craft vendors. Also, returning to The Factory Store, celebrate all things Boysenberry with fan favorite the “Tied Up in Knott’s” art show featuring pieces by the Knott’s community of artists. After a long day of boysenberry fun, guests are invited to stay on the farm at Knott’s Hotel, only steps away from the park. The Boysenberry Festival package includes overnight accommodations, one day admission per person registered, one boysenberry tasting card (valid for six tasting items), one single-use Fast Lane per person registered and hotel parking. Guests can book at sixflags.com/knotts/knotts-hotel.