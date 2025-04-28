Kings Dominion announces May events

Kings Dominion Official Birthday – May 3

Join Kings Dominion as it celebrates the official anniversary of the park’s original opening 50 years ago in 1975. On May 3, the park will be celebrating with a commemorative button giveaway for guests. Limit one per guest while supplies last. The VCU Peppas will kick things off with a show at the front gate prior to opening at 11:00 a.m. The KOS band will be returning to the Grand Bandstand. This group performed during the original opening of the park 50 years ago and they’re back to serenade guests under the Eiffel Tower with shows throughout the day.

About Kings Dominion’s 1975 Opening:

Ground originally broke on the project in 1972. In 1974 the park opened in a limited preview as Lion Country Safari, a drive-through animal zoo with over 200 species of animals. In 1975 the park officially opened as Kings Dominion with 15 attractions including the rides known today as Racer 75 and Woodstock Express rollercoasters, the Carousel, Dodgem (bumper cars), the Shenandoah Lumber Company (a log flume ride), and the one-third replica of the Eiffel Tower.

American Red Cross Blood Drive – May 13

On Tuesday, May 13, the American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Kings Dominion’s Human Resources building from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Guests who successfully donate blood will receive the following: one single day admission ticket to Kings Dominion, a $20 e-gift card to a retailer of their choice, and one entry for a chance to win a US trip of their choice for two. Terms apply.

The American Red Cross is in special need of O, B negative and A negative blood types. All donors are encouraged to sign up on the American Red Cross website to donate. Due to the popularity of the event, walk-ins cannot be guaranteed the opportunity to donate.

Soak City Waterpark Opening Day – May 24

Soak City Waterpark officially opens for the season at 12:00 p.m. on May 24th. Enjoy a summer of splashes in the wave pool, thrills on the water slides, and family fun at Coconut Shores play area. For more details about summer hours visit https://www.kingsdominion.com/

Military Days – May 23 to 26

Kings Dominion will honor the bravery and selflessness of active military personnel and veterans during Military Appreciation Days May 23 to 26 with a free ticket. In addition, active military personnel and veterans are eligible for specially discounted admission on up to six tickets to enjoy a fun-filled day in the park with family members. Tickets go on sale April 28th and can be purchased at kingsdominion.com.

To qualify for this special event, active military and veterans must register with ID.me. After selecting the product(s), they will receive a prompt to login. Members of the following organizations are eligible: