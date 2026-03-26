SeaWorld Orlandoreceives prestigious accreditation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums

SILVER SPRING, Md. — The Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) has announced that SeaWorld Orlando was granted accreditation by AZA’s independent Accreditation Commission. Each application was evaluated by the independent Accreditation Commission and determined to meet AZA’s standards for animal wellbeing, care, and management.

“Congratulations to the leadership and staff at SeaWorld Orlando for attaining the global ‘gold standard’ in zoological and aquarium accreditation,” said Dan Ashe, president, and CEO of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. “AZA’s standards continuously evolve to reflect best practices in the zoo and aquarium profession, with a strong emphasis on animal care and wellbeing at their core. SeaWorld Orlando has demonstrated a dedication to this exceptional level of care.”

AZA accreditation includes a detailed application and a meticulous multiple-day on-site inspection by an independent team of zoological professionals. The inspecting team analyzes all aspects of the facility’s operation, including animal care and wellbeing; veterinary care; staff training; educational programs; conservation efforts; financial stability; risk management; governance; and guest services. Detailed reports from the inspection team and the facility alike are then thoroughly evaluated by the Accreditation Commission. Finally, the Commission interviews top officials from the facility at a formal hearing, after which accreditation is fully granted, provisionally granted for one year, or denied.

A thorough review ensures that each facility has met and will continue to meet ever-rising standards. As a condition of Association membership, AZA facilities must complete this rigorous accreditation process every five years.

“SeaWorld Orlando is honored to be granted AZA accreditation for another five years, as we have continued upholding this high standard of animal care since we were first accredited 43 years ago,” said Jon “JP” Peterson, SeaWorld Orlando’s park president. “We are proud to be part of this prestigious group of AZA-accredited institutions and we are particularly proud of our teams for their devotion and commitment to providing the ‘gold standard’ of care to our animals.”

There are 240 AZA-accredited institutions and 14 AZA-accredited related facility members in 12 countries. For a complete list of accredited AZA facilities, please visithttps://www.aza.org/current-accreditation-list.