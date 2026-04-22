Dorney Park reveals 2026 season of events, led by new Splash! Water Parade

ALLENTOWN, Pa. –– Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom today announced its full 2026 events lineup, highlighted by the debut of the all-new SPLASH! Water Parade and a robust calendar of seasonal festivals, entertainment and guest-favorite traditions.

The 2026 season builds on the park’s continued investment in immersive guest experiences across both parks, highlighted by the record-breaking Iron Menace roller coaster and anchored by family favorites like Planet Snoopy™, home to the largest collection of kids rides in the region. At Wildwater Kingdom, guests will enjoy enhancements introduced in 2025, including refreshed attractions, new amenities and upgraded offerings throughout the waterpark.

Making its debut this summer, the SPLASH! Water Parade will bring an interactive, water-themed spectacle to the park, featuring vibrant floats, live performers and refreshing surprises that invite guests to be part of the action.

The season officially begins on May 8, welcoming guests back to more than 100 rides, attractions and experiences across both Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom.

2026 Key Dates & Events

All events are included with a 2026 Gold Season Pass:

Opening Day – Friday, May 8 The park officially opens for the 2026 season, welcoming guests back to their favorite coasters, family rides and early-season entertainment.

Wildwater Kingdom Opening Day – Saturday, May 23 Cool off this summer as the region’s largest waterpark opens with slides, splash zones, wave pools and refreshing attractions for families and thrill-seekers. Year two of enhancements introduced in 2025 continues to elevate the guest experience, including a reimagined Lightning Falls and Cascade, the addition of the new 21° and Colder bar experience, and updates to the Tradewinds retail location.

Viva La Fiesta – Saturdays & Sundays, June 20 – July 26 (excluding July 4 & 5) A lively Latin-inspired festival featuring festive entertainment, colorful décor, dancing and family-friendly activities. Live entertainment during Viva La Fiesta includes: Manteca Blue & The Latin Corner (Saturdays and Sundays) delivers an electrifying Latin-jazz fusion performance, blending Afro-Caribbean, Colombian and African influences into a vibrant and percussive musical experience that reflects the spirit of the festival. Rumbamena (Saturdays and Sundays) showcases a talented company of dancers from around the world in an authentic celebration of salsa, samba and other Latin dance traditions, brought to life through vibrant choreography and passionate performances.

Star-Spangled Nights Presented by M&Ms® – July 4 & 5 A patriotic celebration featuring fireworks, star-spangled entertainment and red, white and blue festivities as America celebrates its 250th anniversary year.

All-New SPLASH! Water Parade – August 1 – August 23 (select dates) This high-energy water-themed parade brings vibrant floats, upbeat music and refreshing splash moments to the park, creating a rolling wave of excitement for families and thrillseekers alike. Interactive zones along the parade route feature performers engaging guests in water-friendly fun, including water blaster play and dance moments that invite guests to join the action. Built-in water effects, including spray zones and surprise splash elements, are designed to cool guests off and deliver an immersive, can’t-miss summer experience.

Halloween Haunt Presented by SNICKERS® – Select Nights, September 18 – October 31 This fall, guests can look forward to an enhanced haunted experience with returning favorites, live entertainment and improved attractions, including haunted mazes.* A new haunted attraction will be introduced in 2026, with additional details to be shared this summer.

Tricks and Treats – Weekends, September 19 – November 1 A family-friendly daytime fall celebration featuring classic characters, seasonal treats, interactive activities and Halloween fun designed especially for younger guests.

Live Entertainment Throughout the Season

Guests will experience a variety of live entertainment offerings across the park and waterpark, bringing music, culture and family-friendly energy to every visit. Steelpan Jam (May 23 – July 26) Steelpan Jam invites guests into a vibrant world of rhythm and splash, featuring a group of impeccably talented steelpan musicians. This upbeat performance blends traditional Caribbean melodies with infectiously catchy percussive rhythms, creating a celebration of music and friendship that leaves guests smiling from ear to ear. Three Lil’ Birds (June 12 – September 7, Surfside Stage) Three Lil’ Birds brings a rhythmic, reggae-inspired performance to the heart of Wildwater Kingdom. Led by a trio of laid-back musicians, the show delivers a feel-good, sun-soaked escape designed for the whole family. Peanuts Playbook and Team Charlie Brown (May 8 – August 30, PEANUTS™ Showplace) Peanuts Playbook features Coach JT and the PEANUTS™ gang exploring a variety of sports, from classic games like baseball and football to playful obstacle challenges. Team Charlie Brown follows with a high-energy musical performance as Charlie Brown and friends sing and dance their way toward Little League victory.

Guests will experience a variety of live entertainment offerings across the park and waterpark, bringing music, culture and family-friendly energy to every visit.

New for 2026: Expanded Regional Access with Gold Passes

Gold Season Passes and memberships will now include regional access, allowing guests to enjoy multiple East Coast parks—including Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, Six Flags Great Adventure, Six Flags Wild Safari, Hurricane Harbor New Jersey, and Kings Dominion on a single pass.

* A Haunted Attraction Pass is required to experience the park’s haunted mazes.