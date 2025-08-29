Happy Friar’s Fresh-Cut Fries Fest returns to Cedar Point

SANDUSKY, Ohio — The time to celebrate Cedar Point’s famous midway munchie is back with Happy Friar’s Fresh-Cut Fries Fest, Sept. 5 – 7. The event features four limited-time recipes available at both in-park locations serving the savory spuds. A staple since 1942, Cedar Point’s original fresh-cut fries have remained a signature can’t-miss food item while visiting the park.

At the newly-remodeled Happy Friar near Gemini, guests can sink their teeth into Chipotle Chicken Fresh-Cut Fries with shredded smoked chipotle chicken, chipotle seasoning, white queso cheese and jalapeños, plus Smokehouse Fresh-Cut Fries with smoked pulled pork, house-made barbeque sauce and green onions.

Over at Hot Potato near Raptor, culinary choices include Supreme Pizza Fresh-Cut Fries with diced pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, peppers and onions, plus Cheeseburger Fresh-Cut Fries with sloppy joe ground beef, cheddar cheese sauce, diced pickles, red onion and diced tomatoes.

The four limited-time flavors join traditional all-season favorites like Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, Original and Chili & Cheese Fresh-Cut Fries.

Back by popular demand and all weekend, guests can meet Happy Friar, the lovable fry-con of the Happy Friar fresh-cut fries stand. Happy Friar will be available each day for a selfie or a treasured family photo at the same location bearing his name from 12 – 2 and 4 – 6 p.m.