Enchanted Parks selects Vantage to unify systems across all eight parks and drive guest engagement

VANCOUVER, Canada — Enchanted Parks, the newly formed entity backed by EPR Properties, who acquired 6 Six Flags parks to create a total portfolio of eight parks across the US, today announced the selection of Vantage as its enterprise-wide guest engagement and unification platform. The deployment, spanning all eight Enchanted Parks venues, represents one of the most comprehensive guest technology integrations in the attractions industry and is expected to go live in Q2 2026.

The Vantage platform will serve as the central nervous system, connecting every touchpoint of the guest journey. From ticket purchase and park entry to in-park spending, loyalty rewards, and post-visit engagement, Vantage will create an effortless, personalized experience for guests.

Using Technology to Differentiate the Experience

By using technology to enhance every visit, Enchanted Parks have stated that revitalizing both their rides and guest experience is core to their strategy. Central to this is Vantage’s ability to unify a carefully selected ecosystem of best-in-class technology partners into a single, cohesive guest experience. Enchanted Parks integrated end-to-end technology stack will include:

TicketSpice (Ticketing) — powering seamless ticket sales and distribution across all venues

— powering seamless ticket sales and distribution across all venues TCPOS by Zucchetti (Point of Sale) — powering fast, reliable transactions for food, beverage, and retail through mobile ordering, kiosks, self-checkout, and traditional cashier stations

— powering fast, reliable transactions for food, beverage, and retail through mobile ordering, kiosks, self-checkout, and traditional cashier stations Lodgical by Zucchetti (Property Management System) — managing resort operations from guest check-in to back-office, with integrated distribution and a robust API for unified property-wide data

— managing resort operations from guest check-in to back-office, with integrated distribution and a robust API for unified property-wide data VersioPay (Payments) — enabling secure, omni-channel payment processing throughout the parks

Vantage connects separate systems through its integration layer, ensuring that data flows freely across the platform and that every guest interaction, whether purchasing a ticket, checking into a resort, or buying lunch, is part of a unified, real-time profile.

Vantage Makes Everyone’s Day Run More Smoothly for Enchanted Parks

Vantage does much more than integrate systems, it also provides guest and operator features to make everyone’s day easier to enjoy.

Enchanted Parks guests will benefit from:

SmartPay — Frictionless cashless payments that speed up transactions and reduce wait times across all venues

— Frictionless cashless payments that speed up transactions and reduce wait times across all venues MyCart — In-app e-commerce enabling guests to easily add upgrades, merchandise, and experiences from their mobile device

— In-app e-commerce enabling guests to easily add upgrades, merchandise, and experiences from their mobile device MyPerks — A gamified loyalty experience that rewards guests across the entire portfolio of parks, driving repeat visits and deeper engagement

— A gamified loyalty experience that rewards guests across the entire portfolio of parks, driving repeat visits and deeper engagement GuestVue — A white-labeled, multi-park mobile app available on Google Play and the Apple App Store, serving as the guest’s digital companion

Guests will be able to download the Enchanted Parks app powered by Vantage from Google Play and the Apple App Store ahead of roll out across all eight Enchanted Parks venues by Quarter 2 2026.

The operations team will be empowered with:

SmartControl — Seamless access control that uses the same workflow regardless of guest or ticket type, streamlining entry across all eight parks

— Seamless access control that uses the same workflow regardless of guest or ticket type, streamlining entry across all eight parks SmartNotify — Intelligent push notifications triggered by guest actions and context, delivering the right message at the right moment—a win for marketing!

— Intelligent push notifications triggered by guest actions and context, delivering the right message at the right moment—a win for marketing! SmartVue — A comprehensive reporting and data analytics suite giving operators real-time visibility into performance across all venues

— A comprehensive reporting and data analytics suite giving operators real-time visibility into performance across all venues TeamVue — Dedicated on-site staff software for engaging guests in person, enabling white-glove service and real-time issue resolution

— Dedicated on-site staff software for engaging guests in person, enabling white-glove service and real-time issue resolution Vue360 — A centralized configuration and administration tool providing a 360-degree view of all Enchanted Parks operations

Transforming the Guest Experience at Scale

“Enchanted Parks represents exactly the kind of forward-thinking operator that is redefining what guests expect from a visit,” said Aaron Mendelson, Senior Vice President of Vantage. “Byunifying ticketing, payments, point of sale, property management, and guest engagement under one platform, we’re giving Enchanted Parks the ability to know their guests better, serve them faster, and create moments that keep them coming back. This is what the future of guest experience looks like.”

“We evaluated numerous platforms and the decision to partner with Vantage came down to their ability to bring everything together,” said James Harhi, Founder and CEO of Enchanted Parks. “Our guests interact with dozens of touchpoints during their visits; Vantage gives us a single view of their entire journey and, more importantly, the tools to make every moment count. Combined with best-in-class partners like TicketSpice, Zucchetti, and VersioPay, we’re confident this technology stack will set a new standard for our industry.”