SeaWorld Orlando celebrates National Roller Coaster Day with “The Ultimate Challenge” — ride all eight coasters in one day to earn a limited-edition celebratory coaster poster

SeaWorld Orlando, home to eight world-class roller coasters, invites thrill-seekers to celebrate National Roller Coaster Day on Saturday, August 16, 2025, by taking on The Ultimate Challenge: ride all eight coasters in a single day. The first 2,000 guests will get an the exclusive “Ultimate Challenge” lanyard to help track their progress along the way. Once guests complete the challenge they can receive a limited-edition 2025 National Roller Coaster Day Celebratory Poster.

Annual Pass Member Exclusive:

SeaWorld Orlando Pass Members can enjoy a special behind-the-scenes tour of Kraken, the legendary floorless coaster celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Tours will take place at 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. and include a rare insider look at the ride’s design, mechanics, and legacy. Space is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis at the SkyTower Tour Desk.

SeaWorld Orlando offers the ultimate destination for celebrating National Roller Coaster Day. Guests can indulge in screams, laughter, and exhilarating thrills throughout the day. From the adrenaline rush of reaching speeds up to 73 mph on Mako, recognized as the Best Roller Coaster by USA Today’s 10Best, to the innovative surfing experience of Pipeline, the world’s first surf coaster, and the family-friendly enjoyment of Penguin Trek, thrill-seekers are promised an unforgettable day of excitement and adventure.