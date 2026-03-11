Kings Dominion opens March 21 for the 2026 season

DOSWELL, Va. –– Kings Dominion will open its gates for the 2026 season on Saturday, March 21 and today revealed its events lineup featuring the new SPLASH! Water Parade. The high‑energy procession arrives in June, bringing colorful floats, lively performers, and interactive water elements to the midway, offering guests a refreshing way to cool off during Virginia’s hottest months.

Guests can enjoy the park every day during Spring Break Days, March 28 to April 5, with weekend operation returning through Memorial Day weekend. Kings Dominion begins daily operation through summer on Friday, May 29.

“We’re incredibly excited to kick off the 2026 season at Kings Dominion,” said park manager Jennifer Schofield. “We’re energized for the return of Rapterra, our new launched wing coaster. The way guests embraced the ride last year was incredible. We’re thrilled to continue building that momentum while delivering the exceptional guest experience our visitors deserve. We can’t wait to welcome them through the gates for another unforgettable season.”

At 145 feet tall and 3,086 feet long, Rapterra is the tallest and longest launched wing coaster in the world. Inspired by the flight of the mythical creature the “jungle hawk.” The journey begins as riders choose to soar on the hawk’s left or right “wing,” and board a seat suspended on either side of the track with nothing above or below them. With tension mounting, Rapterra takes flight and riders are launched from 0 to 65 miles per hour in just four seconds.

For the 2026 season, Kings Dominion is introducing a variety of new entertainment, dining, and retail enhancements, including:

SPLASH! Water Parade

This bright, high‑energy, water‑themed procession arrives this summer and features colorful floats, lively music, and interactive performers. It offers guests a refreshing way to cool down.

Star-Spangled Nights sponsored by M&M’S

Celebrate America’s 250th anniversary with the ultimate display of fireworks and summer fun.

All‑New Live Entertainment

Guests can look forward to the debut of Pandemonium: A Cirque Extravaganza at the Kings Dominion Theater. This dynamic new production blends acrobatics, music, and immersive visuals, bringing an exciting new level of live entertainment to the park.

Bands in Residence will feature a rotating lineup of the region’s favorite bands, inviting guests to sing, dance, and enjoy the music all summer long.

Upgraded Dining Across the Park

Kings Dominion is elevating its culinary offerings with refreshed menus designed to enhance every meal. Guests will also enjoy renovated dining locations, including Dogwoods Fries and Sharkey’s Eats, creating elevated service and serving guest favorites like fresh‑cut fries, hand-dipped corn dogs and fresh-not-frozen burgers.

Fall Events & Halloween Highlights

This fall, guests can enjoy daytime Halloween fun for the whole family at Tricks and Treats andget nighttime frights at Halloween Haunt presented by SNICKERS. Experience scare zones, hundreds of monsters, spooky themed food and terrifying mazes including a NEW attraction to be announced later this season.

Event details and dates to be released soon.

Kings Dominion offers a variety of season passes giving guests exceptional value along with their favorite thrills. Passes include unlimited admission, parking, discounts, and more, plus exclusive benefits and special events. Guests can purchase a Gold Season Pass for only $89 and will receive a new regional benefit, allowing guests to enjoy free access to multiple East Coast parks — including Carowinds, Dorney Park, Six Flags Great Adventure and Six Flags Wild Safari. For more information, visit sixflags.com/kingsdominion/season-passes.