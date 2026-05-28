Universal Kids Resort — Universal Destinations & Experiences’ first-ever theme park designed for families with young children – officially opens on July 1, 2026

FRISCO, Texas — Universal has big news for its littlest fans!Universal Kids Resort, Universal Destinations & Experiences’ first-ever regional theme park specifically designed for kids, will officially open on July 1. Guests can now plan an exciting “kidcation” to the park as tickets, on-site hotel packages and the park’s first annual pass option are now on sale.

Located in the heart of Frisco, Texas, Universal Kids Resort brings UDX’s renowned theme park expertise to life in a whole new, playful way – inviting a new generation to embark on kid-sized Universal thrills made just for them. Across the 20-acre park, kids and their grown-ups will find fun at every turn as they laugh, splash, dance and play through seven amazing lands that celebrate some of their favorite characters and stories: DreamWorks’ Shrek’s Swamp, Jurassic World Adventure Camp, Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants Bikini Bottom, Illumination’s Minions vs. Minions: Bello Bay Club, DreamWorks’ TrollsFest, DreamWorks’ Puss in Boots Del Mar and the Isle of Curiosity featuring DreamWorks’ Gabby’s Dollhouse.

Plus, families can stay just steps away from the excitement at the Universal Kids Resort Hotel. Located at the entrance to the park, the colorful hotel features 300 rooms and family suites, delicious dining that will delight even the pickiest of eaters, an outdoor pool, and other family-friendly amenities – making it the perfect place for guests to rest or gear up for their day of play at Universal Kids Resort.

Tickets, packages and the first annual pass option for Universal Kids Resort are on sale now, specifically:

1-Day and 2-Day General Admission tickets

The Universal Kids Resort Silver Annual Pass , which provides 12 months of access to the park (blockout dates apply). Pass options inclusive of parking are also available.

, which provides 12 months of access to the park (blockout dates apply). Pass options inclusive of parking are also available. A “Create Your Own” Package that allows guests to customize their experience and includes multiple ticket options – including a specialty “1.5-Day” admission ticket – hotel accommodations, flights and access to exclusive benefits such as Early Park Admission, resort-wide charging privileges, free delivery of purchased merchandise, and more.

that allows guests to customize their experience and includes multiple ticket options – including a specialty “1.5-Day” admission ticket – hotel accommodations, flights and access to exclusive benefits such as Early Park Admission, resort-wide charging privileges, free delivery of purchased merchandise, and more. All room types at the Universal Kids Resort Hotel for stays beginning June 30, including the Standard Queen, Deluxe Queen and Signature Queen rooms, which can sleep up to five guests, and the Family Suites, which can sleep up to six guests.

For more information about Universal Kids Resort, visit UniversalKidsResort.com.