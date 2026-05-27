Play Playground Nashville to host rooftop fireworks viewing party this Independence Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Play Playground Nashville, the most playful social game experience and bar located just off downtown’s Broadway, announces it will host a high-energy Fourth of July rooftop fireworks viewing party. Guests searching for lively places to go in Nashville this Independence Day can look forward to a patriotic celebration with river and skyline views, more than 20 larger-than-life games and hands-on challenges, DJs and afterparty excitement.

As an interactive game room built for connection, Play Playground blends nostalgic favorites with high-energy competition. It’s a go-to destination for group games for adults, where guests are encouraged to move, laugh and lean into the moment together.

General admission unlocks rooftop access from 7 p.m. to midnight, including premier views of the downtown Nashville fireworks show. Additionally, each guest will receive custom 3D viewing glasses to enhance the visuals, 180 game credits unlocking approximately 90 minutes of play, access to all games and challenges, after party entry and entertainment from live DJs. General admission is currently priced at $250, and prices will increase to $275 after the first 50 tickets are sold.

For an elevated experience at one of the best things to do in Nashville, Tennessee, Play Playground is also offering VIP passes, including all of the perks from general admission, plus early rooftop access starting at 5 p.m., as well as complimentary light bites and water. VIP admission is $300 for the first 50 guests; $350 after the first 50 tickets are sold. VIP and general admission tickets will go on sale on Saturday, May 23.

“Play Playground is the kind of experience where people stop spectating and genuinely connect and lean into the moment together,” said Phil Royle, CEO, Play Social Inc. “Combine a little friendly competition with an unmissable fireworks show and you’ve got the perfect Independence Day celebration.”

Guests must be 21+ with a valid I.D. to attend. Space is extremely limited to just 225 guests across all ticket tiers. Play Playground is located at 128 N. 2nd Ave., just off of Broadway.