Fun Spot’s annual Birthday Sale returns with huge savings

ORLANDO — HUGE summer plans start with HUGE savings. In honor of its 28th birthday, Fun Spot America Theme Parks has a gift for its guests: Single Day Passes for only $28. This exclusive, single-day offer has no blackout dates and is a savings of 59% per Single Day Pass.

“Each year we hold a special event for our guests, our HUGE birthday sale,” said John Arie Jr., CEO, Fun Spot America Theme Parks. “The birthday sale will run for a full 24 hours, giving our guests plenty of time to purchase online or in person at any of our three parks.”

The annual Fun Spot Birthday Sale will start online at 12 a.m. Saturday, June 6, and end at 11:59 p.m. The Single Day Pass, is valid at any one of the three Fun Spot parks, will be on sale for just $28 each. All Single Day Passes sold during the sale will be valid through June 11, 2027. Guests who purchase ten (10) Single Day Passes will receive two additional free passes providing HUGE savings of 79%.

Fun Spot America Theme Parks Birthday Sale Passes can be purchased in two ways: