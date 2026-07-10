Six Flags Great Adventure releases first Project Purple teaser; full announcement coming later this month

JACKSON, N.J. — Six Flags Great Adventure today released the first official teaser tied to its highly anticipated Project Purple announcement, which is scheduled for later this month.

The short video, now available across the park’s official social media channels, features an ominous scene along a moonlit shoreline where a mysterious shipping container has washed ashore. As the video unfolds, viewers hear a radio transmission from Ship B-7-2-8, with the crew expressing concern over the lost container before ending with a chilling warning:

“Do not open it.”

The teaser concludes with the words “It’s Here” alongside #ProjectPurple, signaling the beginning of the park’s official announcement campaign.

Fans who have visited Six Flags Great Adventure in recent weeks may recognize the shipping container from its appearance on the Boardwalk shortly after the opening of Shoreline Pier earlier this summer. Today’s teaser confirms that the mysterious container is directly connected to Project Purple.

Project Purple is the codename for the park’s next major roller coaster, currently under construction adjacent to Shoreline Pier. The project has captured the attention of coaster enthusiasts and guests alike as its massive structure has risen above the park’s skyline over the past several months. Earlier this summer, the attraction reached its full height of 382 feet, becoming the tallest structure at Six Flags Great Adventure. While construction has reached several key milestones, the park has yet to reveal the attraction’s official name, theme, ride experience, or opening date.

The attraction also supports and brings awareness to Project Purple, a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding pancreatic cancer research and supporting patients and their families. More information about the attraction will be unveiled during the official announcement later this month.

Members of the media are encouraged to view and share the teaser by visiting Six Flags Great Adventure’s official social media channels.

Additional teasers and information will be released throughout the month leading up to the official Project Purple announcement.