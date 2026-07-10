Massanutten Resort debuts Virginia’s first Alpine Coaster, “Mountain Mayhem”

MASSANUTTEN, Va. — Massanutten Resort, a premier family resort in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, today launched Mountain Mayhem, Virginia’s first alpine coaster. The new attraction joins an already impressive lineup of activities at the resort’s Family Adventure Park, which delivers year-round excitement and stunning mountain views to guests of all ages.

“We’re excited to welcome members of our local community, as well as resort guests, to experience the all-new Mountain Mayhem, which truly is a cutting-edge addition to the roster of attractions available at the Family Adventure Park,” said Kameron Tucker, mountain sports director at Massanutten Resort. “This ride has been under development for quite some time, and we are proud to offer yet another way for those who visit us at Massanutten to enjoy a fun, memorable experience.”

Spanning a total length of 3,380 feet, Mountain Mayhem will deliver an exhilarating downhill ride across 2,156 feet of track with two full 360-degree spirals. Each run lasts approximately six minutes and offers a fully customizable experience. Riders can reach up to 25 miles per hour but ideal for those who wish to soak in the resort’s breathtaking Shenandoah Valley views at a more leisurely pace, riders have complete control and can customize their speed for a unique experience.

Mountain Mayhem offers both single and double rider options, allowing families and friends to enjoy the excitement together. Each ticket includes one ride, with Mountain Coaster combo tickets available for those looking to extend their adventure on the Mega Zip, quick flight and summer tubing. Some safety conditions do apply – the combined weight for double riders cannot exceed 350 pounds, single riders must be at least 13 years of age, and only those four years or older may ride with an accompanying adult.

“Bringing the thrills of an alpine coaster to the State of Virginia for the first time is a major accomplishment for our team and underscores our commitment to ensuring Massanutten remains a leading destination for families and friends on the East Coast,” said Michael Hammes, general manager and vice president at Massanutten Resort. “We’re constantly evolving to meet the needs and expectations of travelers. In addition to the exciting debut of Mountain Mayhem, we’re in the process of expanding our award-winning indoor/outdoor WaterPark, building a new hotel with direct access to the WaterPark and developing BluestonePeak, a 55-plus active adult lifestyle community. The year ahead is going to be an incredibly exciting one!”

Massanutten’s Family Adventure Park features the Mega Zip, Ridge Rappel and Climbing Excursions, Kids’ Adventure Course, Summer and Winter Tubing, Gem Mining and more. The Family Adventure Park is open Friday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.