European Showmen’s industry to gather in Paris in 2027

On January 18 and 19, 2027, the European Showmen’s Industry will gather in Paris, the capital of France, for the 44th Congress of the European Showmen’s Union (ESU). The Pavillons de Bercy, an extraordinary venue steeped in tradition, has been chosen as the conference location. This is also the home of the world-famous Musée des Arts Forains, which, with its unique collection of historic rides and fairground art, provides the ideal setting for this international industry gathering.

The ESU Congress is the European Showmen’s Union’s main working conference and, at the same time, the most important gathering of the European fairground community. Representatives of national fairground associations, industry experts, and guests from the worlds of politics and business come together to discuss current challenges and future issues facing the industry at the European level, exchange experiences, and develop common positions. In addition, the congress offers numerous opportunities to maintain existing contacts and forge new international networks.

Preliminary Program

Monday, January 18, 2027

Participants arrive; 2:00 p.m.: Reception at the Musée des Arts Forains, followed by a discussion with politicians on current European issues affecting fairground operators.

Tuesday, January 19, 2027

Starting at 10:00 a.m.: 44th Congress of the European Showmen’s Union. Followed by a joint evening event featuring a boat cruise on the Seine.

The European Showmen’s Union and the host organization, the French showmen’s association Fédération des Forains de France, cordially invite you today to the major industry gathering in Paris in 2027. Further information on the conference program and hotel reservations will be announced shortly.