Oktoberfest, fall family fun and Halloween thrills return to Six Flags Over Georgia this weekend

MABLETON, Ga. — The best of fall is coming to Six Flags Over Georgia as the park prepares for the return of its three signature events: Oktoberfest presented by Cash App, Kids Boo Fest and Fright Fest presented by SNICKERS®. Running select nights and weekends from Sept. 13 through Nov. 2, the events are included with a single admission ticket and promise fun for everyone from families and foodies to thrill seekers and horror fans.

“Our fall events are a tradition for many, and we’re excited to keep it alive with a premiere lineup that delivers all the thrills, chills and festive fun our guests know and love,” said Kristin Ardizoni, park manager, Six Flags Over Georgia. “From the family fun of Kids Boo Fest, to the flavors of Oktoberfest and the pulse-pounding scares of Fright Fest, our team has gone all out to ensure we deliver the ultimate fall experience in one place.”

Daytime Family Fun

No scares here! Kids Boo Fest at Six Flags over Georgia is a kid friendly fall festival that offers the young and the young-at-heart interactive fun and whimsical entertainment, including Farmer Jordan’s Pumpkin Patch, Inflatable Corn Maze and The Costume Contest. Kids Boo Fest is held on weekends from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. from Sept. 13 to Nov. 2.

For adults, the park is welcoming the return of Oktoberfest, an annual celebration that brings the spirit of Germany’s world-famous festival to life in the park. Inspired by more than 200 years of history, Oktoberfest at Six Flags over Georgia offers a variation of family-friendly activities and live entertainment to delight in while enjoying authentic German cuisine and German brews from the park’s culinary team, including bratwurst and warm pretzels.

Fright Fest Returns with Seven New Experiences

As darkness falls, Six Flags Over Georgia transforms from theme park to scream park during Fright Fest. Five haunted mazes, six scare zones, three live shows, nearly 300 monsters and thrilling night rides make it one of the largest Halloween events in the Southeast. For the 2025 season, the park will introduce seven new experiences, including:

The Conjuring Universe – Based on New Line Cinema’s iconic horror franchise, enter the Warrens’ occult museum where their most terrifying cases await. Face Annabelle’s malevolent stare, flee from The Nun’s unholy presence and survive the Perron farmhouse’s demonic forces. Each cursed artifact awakens ancient evil. Tonight, you’re not just observing their cases; you’ve become part of them.



SAW: Legacy of Terror – Welcome to the ultimate trial of survival in SAW: Legacy of Terror. Step into the world of SAW with a diabolical experience honoring the franchise's legacy of terror by plunging into the depths of Jigsaw's twisted mind. Traverse iconic scenes inspired by the films and come face to face with some of John Kramer's most diabolical contraptions before time runs out.

Plus:

The Rotted Ones – New Scare Zone

Disciples of the Beast – New Scare Zone

Festival of Fright – New Scare Zone

Necropolis – New Scare Zone

Nightshades – New Live Show

“Fright Fest is the ultimate Halloween experience in Atlanta,” said Kristin Ardizoni, park manager. “We’re taking fear to the next level with new, immersive haunts based on two of the most terrifying franchises in horror history. This year, you won’t just watch the terror, you’ll live it.”

Fright Fest runs 21 select nights from Sept. 13 through Nov. 2. Admission to Fright Fest includes all rides, live shows, scare zones, street entertainment and. To experience The Conjuring Universe and SAW: Legacy of Terror, guests should purchase a Haunted Attractions Pass, which includes access to three additional haunted mazes: Carnival of Chaos, Nyctophobia and Camp Slasher. Haunted Attractions Passes are available now at sixflags.com/overgeorgia.

2026 Passes Now Available

2026 Season Passes are now available at the lowest price of the year through Sept. 14 during Six Flags Over Georgia’s MVP (Most Valuable Pass) Sale. This limited time offer includes access to more than 40 Six Flags Entertainment theme parks and waterparks for the remainder of 2025 and all of 2026. To purchase a pass during the MVP Sale, visit sixflags.com/overgeorgia.