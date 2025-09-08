Embed aims to consolidate its presence in Euro 8.77 billion FEC market as it goes global

BARCELONA, Spain — Embed, the world’s FEC tech partner of choice for the amusement, entertainment, and leisure industries, will showcase its latest innovations at IAAPA Expo Europe, Booth #7707, Fira Barcelona Gran Via (September 23-25, 2025). Visitors will be among the first to experience the global debut of the Embed Ecosystem, the launch of eSHOP for UK and European operators, and the introduction of the Windcave reader for unattended payments.

According to reports, the european family entertainment center industry is poised for substantial growth. In 2024 alone, its market size reached approximately Euro 8.77 billion, accounting for over 30% of the global FEC market. Key markets include the UK (Euro 7.36 billion), Germany (Euro 7.87 billion), France (Euro 0.75 billion), and Spain (Euro 0.67 billion). The sector is projected to expand at a 70.3% compound annual growth rate through 2037, driven by rising disposable incomes, lifestyle shifts, and growing demand for indoor family entertainment.

“This growth trajectory underscores the importance of Embed’s strategic positioning in Europe-bringing tools like eSHOP and Windcave reader to operators at a critical moment of market expansion,” Renee Welsh, CEO at Embed.

The Embed Ecosystem-a collective of integrated hardware and software solutions-will bepresented to the European, Middle Eastern, and African markets, following its successful launch earlierthisyear.Attendeeswill see how the Ecosystem delivers hyper-customisation and deeper integration across cashless payment solutions. eSHOP for UK & Europe: Speed, Simplicity, 24/7 Access

At IAAPA Europe, Embed will debut eSHOP, an online one-stop store designed for operators in the UK and Europe. eSHOP will enable FECs to purchase hardware, cards, parts, and accessories anytime, anywhere-streamlining procurement into three simple steps: Select. Ship. Pay. Initially rolled out in the US, eSHOP is now being expanded with additional product ranges, faster transactions, and 24/7 real-time customer support.

“eSHOP is about giving operators what they need, when they need it, without downtime or delays,” said Megan Lim, Global eCommerce Director at Embed. “By making procurement as easy as a few clicks, we’re freeing up FECs to focus on delivering exceptional guest experiences.”

Windcave reader powering unattended payments

Also making its European debut is the Windcave reader, a solution for unmanned machines such as vending units, self-service kiosks, claw machines, and photo booths. With Embed’s payment platform powered by Windcave, operators will gain access to lower processing costs, faster payouts, and reliable rates, making it easier for even start-ups and smaller operators to go fully cashless.

“This is about bringing Embed’s unbeatable payment benefits to unattended machines,” added Renee. “Operators will be able to count on the same reliability and cost savings they enjoy at their manned locations-extending our commitment to ease, empower, and enable operators of every size.”

Mitchell Thompson, Enterprise Sales Manager at Windcave, added: “Our partnership with Embed will deliver transparency, reliability, and faster earnings for operators. Together, we are making it easier than ever for the industry to go cashless.”