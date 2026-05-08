Alabama Adventure & Splash Adventure kicks off the 2026 season with opening day celebration

BESSEMER, Ala. — Summer fun officially returns to Alabama as Alabama Adventure & Splash Adventure opens its gates for the 2026 season on May 9th, welcoming families back for another year of thrills, slides, waves, and unforgettable memories.

Guests can experience fan-favorite attractions throughout both the amusement park and water park, including exciting roller coasters, family rides, kid-friendly attractions, and refreshing water adventures perfect for beating the Alabama heat.

“Our team has worked incredibly hard during the offseason to prepare the park for another amazing summer,” said Alex Ramsey, Marketing Manager. “Opening Day is always special because it marks the return of family traditions, laughter, and the kind of fun that people remember for years.”

The 2026 season promises a full lineup of entertainment, special events, and exciting experiences for guests of all ages. Season Pass holders will once again enjoy unlimited visits, exclusive perks, and the opportunity to make the most of summer close to home.

As Alabama’s hometown, family-owned theme and water park, Alabama Adventure & Splash Adventure continues to provide affordable family entertainment and “fun in your backyard” for guests across the Southeast.

For operating hours, tickets, Season Pass information, and park updates, visit www.AlabamaAdventure.com.