WhiteWater unveils breakthrough attractions across 60+ project openings worldwide

VANCOUVER, Canada — In a year full of record-breakers and new product debuts, WhiteWater, the world’s largest designer and manufacturer of water attractions, shares highlights from over 60 project openings across the globe. Encompassing all of its brands—Water Parks, Water Rides, FlowRider, Endless Surf, and Vantage—these projects demonstrate innovation and creativity that are steering the future of attractions and leisure.

All Eyes on the Most Ambitious Destinations: The Middle East

Making the biggest industry headline in 2026 is Aquarabia Qiddiya City in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This first-of-its-kind water theme park impresses with a ride mix the world has never seen. Its 22 attractions include four record-breaking water slides, two water-based amusement rides—a Shoot the Chute and a Spinning Rapids Ride—and a state-of-the-art Endless Surf lagoon. Just adjacent, Six Flags Qiddiya City rang in the New Year with a grand opening that included a Log Flume from WhiteWater.

Also in Saudi Arabia is ADRENA at The Red Sea, a first-of-its-kind premiere thrill and sports destination that features, among its amenities, an Endless Surf ES 36 saltwater lagoon, a FlowSurf™ with its deep river waves, an AquaPlay 1750, and the world’s first HydroLaunch slides.

In the UAE, Yas Waterworld in Abu Dhabi opened an expansion with eight water slides from WhiteWater, including the country’s tallest water slide at 40 meters in height and Middle East’s first Blasterango Battle.

Enticing Indoor Thrills and World-Firsts: Europe

In Belgium, the city of Sint Niklaas demonstrated a brilliant public-private partnership with the opening of Sportoase De Watermolen, a sports facility that also entertains with six water slides—including an interactive gaming slide—and an AquaPlay 200 plus spray toys. Near the southern border, at Surf Luxembourg next door to the Van der Valk Hotel Luxembourg-Arlon, FlowRider® opened a FlowSurf, bringing ocean vibes indoor.

Also indoor is Funtasia Theme Park in Drogheda, Ireland, who is adding three large slides—mat, body, and inner tube—cleverly fitting them into the available footprint without removing any existing water park attractions.

In warmer regions, PortAventura’s Caribe Aquatic Park in Vila-Seca, Spain, will open the world’s first AquaAdrenaline™, an aquatic play structure that offers harness-free adventure course challenges over a pool. In Antalya, Türkiye, The Land of Legends is unveiling a large expansion of 18 slides and a splash pad. Headlining the project is Europe’s tallest water slide tower at 50 meters, with nine slides featuring eye-popping fiberglass effects. Making its world debut here will be Helix Twist, a 2-person inner tube ride with an optical illusion that makes the riders question their orientation, as well as Topspin, a feature that offers a high-banking corkscrew descent.

Record-Breaking Slides and Aquatic Play: Asia Pacific

Standing in the spotlight in Asia is Vietnam. After VinWonders Vũ Yên opened the tallest water slide tower in Asia—at 52 meters—in late 2025, VinWonders Nha Trang this year opened Southeast Asia’s first SlideWheel®. Sun World Vũng Tàu followed by celebrating its brand-new water park, with 32 slides supplied by WhiteWater, including the world’s longest Mini Blaster and the world’s largest AquaForms, with 20 platforms.

On the other side of the hemisphere in Australia, WhiteWater is excited to open the first project in partnership with Swimplex Aquatics—at Denise Spencer Memorial Pool in Roma, Queensland.

Surf and Epic Attractions Dominate: Latin America

Latin America is anticipating several high-profile projects. Thermas dos Laranjais in Olímpia, Brazil, is putting on the finishing touches before opening “Nações,” a 32-meter tower with two epic water slides—6-person Family Blaster fusion raft rides. In Rio de Janeiro, the members-only Brasil Surfe Club Aretê Búzios will impress with an Endless Surf lagoon with 48 caissons, which are hollow compartments that can be customized together to create waves section by section. ES48 will be the largest Endless Surf lagoon to date.

Not to be outdone, Mexico will open its first Endless Surf lagoon—also an ES48—at Cabo Real Surf Club, attracting discerning home buyers to its private luxury community. Further south in Guatemala, IRTRA, a WhiteWater client of 25 years, will double the size of its Xocomil water park in San Martín Zapotitlán, with a large assortment of body slides, raft rides, racing slides, and a FusionFortress 10.

Down in Chile, Fantasilandia in Santiago will open a first-of-its-kind Parallel Pursuit racing complex, with three sets of side-by-side competition for a total of six lanes.

Water Attractions Appealing Across Varied Venue Types: North America

Well ahead of summer, Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, upgraded its beloved “Daredevil Falls” with a fleet of 12 new and enhanced Super Flume boats from WhiteWater’s Water Rides team. On the water park side, several outdoor parks are also refreshing their offerings. Schlitterbahn New Braunfels in Texas will open a 3-lane mat racer, while Hersheypark in Hershey, Pennsylvania, will unveil a splash pad with ample spray toys. Soaky Mountain Waterpark in Sevierville, Tennessee, is upgrading its Blasterango Battle with new 3-person inline inner tubes and high-performance Master Blaster nozzles for more thrust and reduced power consumption.

To celebrate its 50th anniversary, Valleyfair in Shakopee, Minnesota, will expand its Superior Shores Waterpark with a five-slide tower and eight children’s slides. Recently acquired by Enchanted Parks, it will be one of the operator’s eight parks to be outfitted with Vantage’s guest engagement platform for a seamless guest experience and data-backed operations.

Indoor, Kalahari Resorts and Conventions will expand its Wisconsin Dells water park by 75,000 square feet (7,000 square meters) and feature kids’ slides, Parallel Pursuit competition slides, and two 6-person family raft rides, including the world’s first Covered Boomerango. In Spotsylvania County, Virginia, the company’s newest property will boast the state’s biggest indoor water park—at 175,000 square feet (16,000 square meters)—with a well-rounded ride mix and a FlowRider® Double.

Beyond hotels and resorts, the broad appeal of water attractions is demonstrated in other venue types, such as at Kalamazoo Country Club in Michigan; at the planned community of Megatel Homes AnaCapri in Anna, Texas; at Twin Eagle Lake Estates & Hideout, a campground in Potosi, Missouri; and at Cabo Rio, a new eco RV resort in Fort Pierce, Florida, that will have a FlowRider Double.

Municipalities are also offering their citizens top-notch aquatic facilities and are including water slides, such as at Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex in High River, Alberta, Canada and in the City of Vernon Active Living Centre in British Columbia. In New York, Jones Beach State Park will revamp its East Bathhouse facilities to include four new splash pads.

Meanwhile, surf is taking over with a development boom across the US. The first FlowSurf in North America is in operation at Waco Surf in Texas, while Surf Shack in Colorado Springs, Colorado is gearing up for a FlowRider Double. In Florida, the state’s first standalone surf park, The Point, will open in Fellsmere with North America’s first Endless Surf lagoon—an ES36.

Highly Anticipated Experiences for the Cruise Sector

The cruise industry is eagerly awaiting Norwegian Cruise Line’s 6-acre Great Tides Waterpark at Great Stirrup Cay, its private destination in the Bahamas. Its attractions include a RainFortress 5 aquatic play structure with Life Floor, a total of 19 water slides, and a spectacular 170-foot (52-meter) tall slide tower that will launch Master Blasters, Parallel Pursuits, and the world’s first Nautilus.

Continuing its dominance in surf simulation on the high seas is FlowRider, who is installing a Wave-in-the-Box on board Royal Caribbean’s newest ship: Legend of the Seas.

A Banner Year to Celebrate 45th Anniversary

As WhiteWater marks 45 years of creating fun and thrills with water, this year’s project openings show the company’s products and services playing a key part in the rising expectations for location-based entertainment. Beyond water parks, all of WhiteWater’s brands are also firmly establishing themselves as leaders in their respective product categories.

“It’s very exciting to see our two start-ups, Vantage and Endless Surf, each opening multiple projects this year across five different venue types,” said Geoff Chutter, WhiteWater’s CEO. “From the beginning, we built WhiteWater to provide everything a venue needs to entertain with water. We’ve always brought the latest innovations backed by our engineering strength to create crowd pleasers that work hard.”

Onno Meeter, President, Water Parks, added: “It means a lot to us that we are trusted by new and repeat clients, from renowned global brands to municipal governments, to bring extraordinary experiences to their guests, no matter where in the world.

“It is fitting that for a 45th milestone year, we have so many exciting new products and record-breakers to showcase. We remain as focused as ever in bringing the latest innovations to the market.”