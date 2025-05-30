Europa-Park opens the Western city, Silver Lake City

The Wild West is making moves into Rust: Europa-Park is bringing an impressive expansion of its former Camp Resort to fruition. ‘Silver Lake City’ has grown to become an authentic experience area. The further 36 new, detailed Western Houses and 68 new caravan comfort pitches ensure relaxing nights. Guests can enjoy culinary delights at the atmospheric buffet restaurant ‘Diner Station’ and the charming ‘Wild Horse Bar’. The adventure playground, with its steam train and the ‘Gold Rush Golf’ mini golf course complete the experience. In 2026, the ‘Riverside Western Lodge’ and a brewery make ‘Silver Lake City’ complete and brings the fascinating world of the legendary Wild West to life in all its variety.

Europa-Park owner Roland Mack: “With Silver Lake City, we’ve achieved a unique place in which our guests will be led into the midst of the Wild West. Through the combination of exceptional overnight accommodation, authentic dining and a variety of leisure opportunities, an experience has arisen that goes above and beyond the classic overnight stay. Silver Lake City incorporates everything that Europa-Park has excelled in for 50 years: Attention to detail, quality and emotion”.