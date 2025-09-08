Kennywood unleashes longest Phantom Fall Fest in history on September 12

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Kennywood Park, Pittsburgh’s Thrill and Entertainment Destination, is debuting its longest and most horrifying Phantom Fall Fest yet, this Friday, September 12. This year, guests should prepare to pull themselves together as they make their way through the park’s most terrifying haunt to date, Detached.

The fear kicks into gear at 6 p.m. select nights through November 1 as more than 200 scare actors creep out of the shadows to bring four fearsome scare zones and six haunted houses to life. This year, those brave enough to enter the all-new Detached are in for an eerie treat as they make their way through the Puppet Master’s toy shop featuring three distinct story locations and unique effects beyond their wildest screams. The newest haunted attraction at Phantom Fall Fest promises to deliver the most frightful experience yet.

“Phantom Fall Fest has always been about pushing the limits of fear, and this year we’re raising the bar higher than ever,” said Ricky Spicuzza, Kennywood General Manager. “With the longest event in our history and the debut of Detached, guests can expect more nights, more scares, and the most unforgettable Halloween experience in Pittsburgh.”

The days are for play all Phantom Fall Fest season long as the park offers more fun for the little ones in the all-new Kennywood Junction and Kiddieland areas every Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. Daytime activities include signature family rides, festive food and special autumn decorations. Plus, Kennywood’s signature thrill rides and coasters will be available all day and all night throughout the fall season. The park’s attraction lineup includes The Steel Curtain, Jack Rabbit, Aero 360, Black Widow, Spinvasion, Exterminator, and more.

In addition to thrills, family fun, and frights lurking around every corner, Phantom Fall Fest is serving up a feast of frightfully good eats. Guests are encouraged to sink their teeth into the return of the iconic Open Body Buffet, fried s’mores, giant turkey legs, gummy graveyard funnel cakes, everyone’s favorite Kennywood fall fudge flavors, and more.

Phantom Fall Fest will run select days from Friday, September 12 through Saturday, November 1. Visitors are invited to enjoy the park from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Fridays, 12 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Saturdays and 12 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Sundays, with a special bonus day added to the park on Thursday, October 23 from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Right now, visitors can get a Single Day Phantom Fall Fest ticket for just $29.99 when they purchase online. Tickets are valid any one operating day from September 12 through October 5.For unlimited fun and frights, 2026 Gold and Platinum Season Passes include this year’s Phantom Fall Fest and Holiday Lights for free and are up to $60 off for a limited time.