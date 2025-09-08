Carowinds’ Fury 325 awarded World’s Best Steel Roller Coaster

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The world’s best steel roller coaster is Fury 325 at Carowinds. Saturday night, the record-breaking roller coaster secured the top spot in the amusement industry, earning its ninth Golden Ticket Award for “Best Steel Roller Coaster,” the longest consecutive streak of wins in the category.

“Being home to the World’s Best Steel Roller Coaster is such an honor for Carowinds and the Carolinas,” said Brian Oerding, vice president and park manager. “For a decade now, this triumphant ride has roared to the top, winning over our guests and the amusement park industry alike with its record breaking thrills and exhilarating layout that stretches across two states. Fury 325 has meant the world to our park, and it is so rewarding to see how much it has meant to the world.”

Widely recognized as the “Oscars” of the theme park industry, the Golden Ticket Awards are presented by Amusement Today to honor the very best rides, attractions and parks across the globe. This year, Carowinds hosted the prestigious 27th annual event, welcoming amusement park leaders world-wide to partake in the pageantry of the awards show.

The Golden Ticket Awards are determined by an international panel of experts and enthusiasts who vote on categories ranging from best steel and wooden coasters to best water park and best new attraction. Fury 325’s consistent recognition underscores its place as a “can’t miss” attraction for thrill seekers everywhere.

“The Golden Ticket Awards are sent to the most experienced theme park fans. They know their stuff,” said Tim Baldwin, editor of Amusement Today. “Hundreds of ballots are cast. Once the tabulations are done, it is interesting that half the top ten aren’t even in the United States. However, Fury 325 was the clear winner when it came to the results. Coaster fans have spoken!”

This year, Fury 325 celebrated its 10-year anniversary. With its towering green and teal track continuing to dominate the skyline and industry accolades, guests can celebrate the award-winning legacy at Carowinds this fall and winter during SCarowinds and WinterFest.