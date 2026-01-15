SeaWorld Orlando announces its most ambitious concert lineup for Seven Seas Food Festival

ORLANDO — SeaWorld Orlando is turning up the volume in 2026 with its Seven Seas Food Festival concert series, featuring the strongest lineup of live music in the park’s history. Running select dates January 31 – May 17; the series features more than 30 full-length live concerts included with park admission, delivering a powerful mix of fan-favorite performers across multiple genres and generations. “This is the biggest and most diverse concert lineup we’ve ever presented as part of Seven Seas Food Festival” said Jon Peterson, Park President of SeaWorld Orlando. “With chart-topping artists, throwback favorites, and every concert included with park admission, we’re delivering one of the best entertainment values in Central Florida.”



The 2026 concert series kicks off in a big way with Flo Rida on January 31 and continues throughout the season with headlining performances from Boyz II Men, The Beach Boys, Trace Adkins, The Fray, Omar Courtz, Gene Simmons, Fitz and the Tantrums, Smash Mouth, Ying Yang Twins, Soulja Boy, and the Pop 2000 Tour hosted by Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, and many more.



Spanning six decades of music, featuring performers from the 1960s through today, the Seven Seas Food Festival concert series represents a wide range of genres including pop, hip-hop, rap, country, classic rock, alternative, hard rock, punk, Christian, and Latin. This series is designed to appeal to fans across generations and musical tastes. With returning fan favorites, legacy artists, and contemporary performers sharing the stage, the 2026 lineup reflects one of the most diverse and wide-reaching live music offerings in Central Florida.



The Seven Seas Food Festival is SeaWorld Orlando’s signature seasonal culinary celebration, featuring a NEW rotating lineup of global flavors, specialty beverages, and live entertainment throughout the park. Guests can explore 25+ international food and beverage marketplaces inspired by cultures from around the world, with an evolving menu of limited-time offerings introduced throughout the season, offering fresh flavors and new culinary experiences each weekend. More than 30 live concerts will take place at Bayside Stadium throughout the festival and are included with admission for free.



For guests looking to enhance their concert experience, Reserved Seating is now available for purchase at three different tiers, offering premium designated seating with varying proximity to the stage area. Availability is limited and varies by performance. Additional details and purchasing information can be found at SeaWorldOrlando.com.



Concert Lineup & Artist Highlights

Jan. 31 | Flo Rida

Feb. 1 | Saliva

Feb. 7 | Bow Wow

Feb. 14 | The Click Five

Feb. 15 | Warrant

Feb. 20 | Jefferson Starship

Feb. 21 | Omar Courtz

Feb. 22 | Pop 2000 Tour – Hosted by Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC, Featuring O-Town, Ryan Cabrera and LFO

Feb. 27 | Ying Yang Twins & Paul Wall

Feb. 28 | Gene Simmons

Mar. 6 | Smash Mouth

Mar. 7 | Maddie & Tae

Mar. 8 | I Love The 90s: Tone Loc, Rob Base, Young MC, Color Me Badd

Mar. 14 | Connor Price

Mar. 15 | Tiffany, Bow Wow Wow and Animotion

Mar. 21 | All-4-One

Mar. 22 | The Beach Boys

Mar. 27 | Soulja Boy and Baby Bash

Mar. 28 | Fitz and the Tantrums

Apr. 4 | Brett Young

Apr. 10 | Chris Janson

Apr. 11 | Surprise Guest – To Be Announced

Apr. 12 | The Fray

Apr. 17 | Uncle Kracker

Apr. 18 | Trace Adkins

Apr. 25 | Surprise Guest – To Be Announced

Apr. 26 | Boyz II Men

May. 1 | Surprise Guest – To Be Announced

May. 2 | Surprise Guest – To Be Announced

May 9 | Grupo Manía

May 16 | Proyecto Uno

May 17 | Surprise Guest – To Be Announced



All concerts are held at 7 p.m. at Bayside Stadium. More artists and concert dates will be announced soon. Sign up for SeaWorld Orlando email updates to receive the latest news as it’s released.



Best Way to Experience Seven Seas

One of the easiest ways to take in all the flavors of the Seven Seas Food Festival all season long is with a SeaWorld Orlando Fun Card, offering unlimited visits to the park through the year for an unbeatable price. For guests looking to take it even further, a SeaWorld Orlando Annual Pass delivers even more value. Pass Members enjoy unlimited visits, FREE parking, exclusive early access opportunities, FREE guest tickets on select pass tiers, and special savings throughout the park. With additional perks like event benefits and in-park discounts, an Annual Pass is the most convenient way to experience Seven Seas Food Festival, its concerts, and everything SeaWorld Orlando has to offer, all year long.



