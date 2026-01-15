Vekoma Rides Parts & Services B.V. and Drone Over The Top LLC announce cooperation to advance safety-focused drone inspections for Theme Parks

THE NETHERLANDS — Vekoma Rides Parts & Service LLC is proud to proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Drone Over The Top LLC, a certified aerial inspection company specializing in advanced structural assessments for amusement rides. This collaboration represents a shared commitment to safety, precision, and innovation in the amusement industry.

Traditionally, visual track inspections involve manual work at extreme heights, making them time-consuming, costly and risky. Depending on the visual inspection method used, advanced drone inspection technology reduces risks, speeds up inspections, and improves efficiency. Drone Over The Top delivers high-quality visual inspection data using next-generation drones and intelligent 3D measurement software. These tools generate high-resolution 2D imagery and detailed 3D models that support surface condition assessment, visual reporting, and trend analysis over time. The resulting datasets help theme parks make informed, proactive maintenance decisions that prioritize rider safety, operational reliability and long-term asset care.

This technology supports long-term maintenance planning and operational reliability around transparency, accuracy and accountability; core values that guide every Drone Over The Top operation. Through this partnership, parks worldwide gain access to cutting-edge inspection services that uphold the highest standards of ride safety and engineering excellence.

“At Drone Over The Top, our mission is to merge aerial innovation with engineering precision to elevate safety and efficiency in the amusement sector; safety is not just a requirement, it’s our responsibility,” said Dominique Papa, Founder and FAA-Certified Drone Pilot. “Everything we do is driven by the goal of reducing risk, improving visibility, and giving theme parks reliable data they can trust. Working alongside Vekoma allows us to extend that safety-focused mission globally and support parks with smarter next-generation inspection capabilities.”

We see this as a meaningful step toward modernizing inspections and maintenance processes, while maintaining the highest safety standards in the amusement industry. For inspection inquiries or support, clients may contact Drone Over The Top LLC directly, while Vekoma Rides Parts & Services remains closely involved behind the scenes.

Together, Drone Over The Top and Vekoma are setting a new forward-thinking standard for safety-driven inspection solutions helping the amusement industry protect their teams, their guests, and their rides.