Intercard announces integration with the Toast Platform

ST. LOUIS — Intercard is excited to announce that it has joined the Toast Partner Ecosystem. This integration is designed to allow restaurants, bars and other venues with arcades and entertainment attractions to accept an Intercard game card as payment for food and beverage service, increasing customer convenience by making it possible for customers to use one card throughout the venue.

Toast is a cloud-based, all-in-one digital technology platform purpose-built for the entire restaurant community. It works with integration partners in its Toast Partner Ecosystem, a curated portfolio of more than 200 partners who deliver specialized technology and services to help restaurant operators increase sales, engage guests, and keep employees happy.

“We are thrilled to welcome Intercard to the Toast Partner Ecosystem, and delighted to offer our customers game card integration with the Toast POS platform and Intercard’s cashless technology,” says Keith Corbin, Senior Director, Business Development from Toast. “By partnering with Intercard, restaurants with arcades and other attractions can increase customer convenience by accepting a game card for payment on food and beverage service as well as entertainment.”

“As ‘eatertainment’ continues to grow in popularity, more and more restaurants are adding arcade games, bowling, laser tag and other attractions to their customer offerings,” says Scott Sherrod, CEO of Intercard. “The integration of Intercard’s cashless technology with Toast makes it easy for Toast customers to help create a seamless customer experience while enjoying the benefits of sophisticated arcade management, eCommerce and back office functions.”