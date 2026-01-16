Legoland California reveals first look at new space-themed land

CARLSBAD, Calif. — One small brick for builders, one giant leap for LEGOLAND California Resort! Today, the family theme park in North County San Diego gave a behind-the-scenes hard hat tour revealing an exclusive first look at LEGO Galaxy, an all-new land, launching March 6, 2026. Designed as an immersive, story-driven experience, LEGO Galaxy will take families on a journey through the stars, featuring the Resort’s first rollercoaster in more than 20 years, two additional rides and interactive experiences, a Junior Astronaut Training Zone, and galactic-inspired food and beverages designed to fuel every space mission. LEGO Galaxy is Merlin Entertainments’ biggest ever single in-park investment in the history of LEGOLAND California and LEGOLAND Florida, with $90 million being spent between the two Resorts to bring a bold new chapter, blending cutting-edge technology, creative storytelling, and hands-on LEGO play.

“For nearly three decades, LEGOLAND California has created lasting memories for families, and LEGO Galaxy is the Resort’s next bold venture, completely inspired by the passions and evolving interests of our guests,” said President of LEGOLAND California Resort Kurt Stocks. “Our Merlin Magic Making team and engineers have spent more than three years delivering an experience powered by creativity, advanced ride systems and innovation. Every detail is designed to delight and inspire our guests. Galacticoaster features more than 625 unique spacecraft build combinations – meaning guests would need to ride it every day for nearly two years to experience them all.”



The first-look preview was conducted by Stocks and members of the Merlin Magic Making team – Rosie Brailsford, Tom Storer, and Flora Liu – the creative arm of Merlin Entertainments, responsible for guiding projects from concept and design through to production and delivery. They showcased the magic that’s currently unfolding behind the scenes ahead of LEGO Galaxy’s opening and provided an overview of each exciting element of the new land, including:

Galacticoaster– In this indoor family rollercoaster, guests design their own spacecraft at Customization Bays, selecting, digitally, the nose, tail, wings, anda special feature – such as a disco ball or balloons – resulting in more than 625 unique spacecraft combinations. Space Cadets scan their spacecraft key (an RFID wristband) that allows them to see themselves “riding” in the vehicle they designed. The experience begins in an immersive queue with interactive pre-shows and a briefing from Biff Dipper, the Park’s first robotic minifigure, before launching into twists and turns up to 40 mph, featuring LEGO Space sets from past, present, and future, cinematic storytelling, and onboard sound and lighting.

In this indoor family rollercoaster, guests design their own spacecraft at Customization Bays, selecting, digitally, the nose, tail, wings, anda special feature such as a disco ball or balloons resulting in more than 625 unique spacecraft combinations. Space Cadets scan their spacecraft key (an RFID wristband) that allows them to see themselves “riding” in the vehicle they designed. The experience begins in an immersive queue with interactive pre-shows and a briefing from Biff Dipper, the Park’s first robotic minifigure, before launching into twists and turns up to 40 mph, featuring LEGO Space sets from past, present, and future, cinematic storytelling, and onboard sound and lighting. G-Force Test Facility – This family-friendly ride challenges guests to swing, turn, and tilt through forces like those that astronauts experience in space.It’sa thrilling, active adventure that adds motion-packed excitement toLEGOGalaxy.

This family-friendly ride challenges guests to swing, turn, and tilt through forces like those that astronauts experience in space.It’sa thrilling, active adventure that adds motion-packed excitement toLEGOGalaxy. DUPLO ® Launch and Land– Perfect for younger explorers, this flight-training simulator lets toddlers and small children practice their first “take-offs” and “landings” in a safe, playful space environment.

Perfect for younger explorers, this flight-training simulator lets toddlers and small children practice their first “take-offs” and “landings” in a safe, playful space environment. Junior Astronaut Training Zone – A dedicated toddler play area designed for imaginative cosmic adventures, giving the youngest guests a chance to stretch their space legs and exploreLEGOGalaxy on their own terms.

A dedicated toddler play area designed for imaginative cosmic adventures, giving the youngest guests a chance to stretch their space legs and exploreLEGOGalaxy on their own terms. Rocket Assembly Bay – Thisstate-of-the-artLEGO building zone is where guests can build a LEGO rocket and then digitally scan it and blast it into cyberspace!

Thisstate-of-the-artLEGO building zone is where guests can build a LEGO rocket and then digitally scan it and blast it into cyberspace! Galactic Dining and Retail Experiences –From U.F.O. (Ultimate Food Outlet) with intergalactic fare like Nebula Noodles and Stellar Crusts, to Stardust Sips & Sweets for cosmic desserts, and Satellite Bites for quick refueling, guests caneat like astronauts. The land’s Orbital Outpost offers exclusive LEGO Galaxy merchandise and souvenirs to commemorate each mission.

The Merlin Magic Making team also shared insider details about how LEGO and LEGOLAND California history are built into LEGO Galaxy. The Dragon Trees used to landscape LEGO Galaxy are original LEGOLAND California trees – carefully preserved and replanted in time for the opening. Spaceport 886, the building that houses Galacticoaster, is inspired – in both name and design – by LEGO Set 886, the 1970s Space Buggy that helped define the classic Spaceport theme.

The fun doesn’t have to wait until March 6! LEGOLAND California and Florida Resorts are inviting kids ages 6-12 to become the first-ever Junior Galaxy Explorers. Young builders can design their own LEGO spacecraft at select children’s museums or online from home. Upcoming in-person contests include Kennedy Space Center on Merritt Island (Jan. 17), Children’s Creativity Museum in San Francisco (Jan. 24), and Kidspace Children’s Museum in Pasadena (Jan. 30 & 31). Winners will join the Junior Galaxy Explorer team and be among the first to ride Galacticoaster. They’ll also enjoy a two-night stay at the LEGOLAND Hotel during Galaxy Opening Weekend, receive four annual passes for their family, and take home a commemorative LEGO build. For full contest details, or to enter the contest digitally, visit www.LEGOLAND.com/JuniorExplorers.