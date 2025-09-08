Europa-Park named the world’s best theme park for the tenth time

On 6 September 2025, Europa-Park received the industry’s highest accolade, the ‘Golden Ticket Award’ for ‘Best Theme Park Worldwide’ for the tenth time. In its anniversary year, the family-owned company from Baden in Germany once again beat renowned competitors such as Walt Disney World and Universal Studios.

The awards from the renowned trade magazine Amusement Today were presented this year at the Carowinds theme park in Charlotte, North Carolina. Europa-Park owner Jürgen Mack accepted the award at the event and emphasised: “It is a great honour to accept this award here in the United States, on behalf of our family. It represents the extraordinary achievements of our entire team and is also an incentive to continue on the path we embarked upon 50 years ago with passion and innovative strength.”

The jury particularly praised the wide variety of attractions on offer, the professional operation at the highest level and the successful interplay of tradition and innovation. The wide range of entertainment, excellent gastronomy and high-quality accommodation offered by Germany’s largest theme park were also highly regarded.

In addition, the Europa-Park Resort was delighted to receive further top rankings: Among other highlights, the Rulantica water world ranked fourth among thousands of water parks worldwide, while the new rollercoaster ‘Voltron Nevera powered by Rimac’ made it into the top 10 among almost 6,000 steel rollercoasters worldwide.

In an increasingly competitive leisure industry, Europa-Park and its parent company MACK Rides achieved other notable accolades. MACK Rides received top honours for ‘Best New Rollercoaster’ (Stardust Racers) and ‘Best New Innovation’ (Rocking Boat). Europa-Park itself was ranked second worldwide in the ‘Most Beautiful Theme Park’ category is the best theme park in Europe in the category ‘Best Guest Experience’.

“The celebrations for Europa-Park’s 50th anniversary are in full swing, and receiving the Golden Ticket Award for the tenth time as the world’s best theme park in such a milestone year is truly historic — and deeply meaningful for our family,” said Europa-Park owner Roland Mack. “Our unwavering commitment to excellence and attention to detail is embedded in the very DNA of our park. Danke, merci, and thank you to all our fans around the globe for your continued support.”