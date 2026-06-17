Six Flags parks in 12 states from coast-to-coast celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary with spectacular fireworks, festive eats, historic thrills and patriotic summer fun

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, North America’s largest regional amusement park operator, today announced a summertime celebration honoring 250 years of American history, culture and community with stunning fireworks, immersive décor, limited-time food and beverages, guest participation experiences, a vast collection of historic thrill rides, and exclusive perks in 17 U.S. amusement parks. Stretching from the Atlantic seaboard to the golden edge of the West Coast, Six Flags celebrations will come to life across 12 states – within reach of millions of Americans. (Participating parks listed at the end of this release.)

“Six Flags is where America celebrates, and there’s no better place to experience the spirit of our nation’s 250th anniversary than in our parks,” said John Reilly, president and CEO of Six Flags. “For generations, our parks have been woven into the fabric of local communities—places where families and friends come together to celebrate milestones and make memories. From thrilling coasters and spectacular fireworks to interactive entertainment, patriotic flavors and meaningful tributes, we’ve created a celebration that brings people together in fun and memorable ways. With special offers and added value for our pass holders, we’re giving families even more reasons to visit, celebrate and make lasting summer memories.”

Each amusement park will host a unique celebration with events ranging from military bands and service member tributes to eating contests and Americana lawn games.

Immersive Décor and Photo Opportunities

Upon arrival, guests will be greeted by bold patriotic banners, flags, garlands and buntings that set the stage for America’s historic anniversary bash. Each park will feature a signature entrance photo opportunity anchored by a larger-than-life celebratory logo installation. Additional shareable experiences include step and repeats, oversized lawn chairs and themed backdrops inside the parks.

Signature Fireworks

Over the July 4th holiday, 17 Six Flags parks will illuminate the night sky with dramatic fireworks displays set to stirring patriotic music. Dates and showtimes will vary by park between July 3 and 5. “Fireworks are a can’t-miss summer tradition and the signature event of our 250th commemoration,” said Kelly Daugherty, Six Flags entertainment director. “We’ll combine thrilling visuals, music and the energy of the park to create a truly unforgettable, can’t-miss experience for guests of all ages.”

Interactive Entertainment

Each Six Flags park will bring its own unique entertainment flair to the festivities. Guests may encounter roller coaster car dedications, flag raising ceremonies, stilt walkers and beloved characters dressed for the occasion, a lively mix of music, singers and dancers, time capsule coloring pages, or a stuff-your-face eating content. With pop-up performances and local touches, every park will offer its own take on the celebration, making each visit feel festive and one-of-a-kind.

Throughout the event, guests will also find audience participation experiences including:

Floundering Fathers Dad Joke Competition, a fast-paced showdown of eye rolls, groans and classic dad humor.

a fast-paced showdown of eye rolls, groans and classic dad humor. Americana Trivia Game , an experience testing knowledge of American history, culture, music and iconic moments.

, an experience testing knowledge of American history, culture, music and iconic moments. George Washington’s Two Truths and a Lie, an interactive game filled with playful banter and patriotic surprises.

Limited-Time Food and Beverage Offerings

Guests can indulge in a lineup of specially crafted treats inspired by classic Americana flavors. While offerings may vary by park, they include:

Patriotic Vanilla Layer Cake: Colorful red, white and blue vanilla layer cake topped with red, white and blue sprinkles.

Colorful red, white and blue vanilla layer cake topped with red, white and blue sprinkles. All-American Funnel Cake: Crispy funnel cake topped with creamy vanilla ice cream and red, white and blue sprinkles.

Crispy funnel cake topped with creamy vanilla ice cream and red, white and blue sprinkles. Red, White and Blue Parfait: Layers of bouncy red and blue gel topped with whipped cream and patriotic sprinkles.

Layers of bouncy red and blue gel topped with whipped cream and patriotic sprinkles. Liberty Bell Apple Pie Smash: Vanilla shake layered with red and blue syrup served in a cinnamon graham crumb-rimmed mason jar, topped with whipped cream and finished with a fried apple hand pie skewer, a cinnamon streusel-coated apple slice skewer and an American flag.

Vanilla shake layered with red and blue syrup served in a cinnamon graham crumb-rimmed mason jar, topped with whipped cream and finished with a fried apple hand pie skewer, a cinnamon streusel-coated apple slice skewer and an American flag. Americana Colada Frozen Cocktail: A refreshing pina colada layered with blue rum and strawberry puree in a collectible stars-and-stripes 20 oz. pilsner glass.

Signature beverages available in all parks will include commemorative cocktails and mocktails:

The All-American : Sprite, strawberry popping boba and blue curacao syrup served in a souvenir Americana cup with a strawberry garnish.

: Sprite, strawberry popping boba and blue curacao syrup served in a souvenir Americana cup with a strawberry garnish. The Tavern Cherry: Coca-Cola Classic, cherry and cold foam served in a souvenir Americana cup with a cherry garnish.

Coca-Cola Partnership Activation

Through Six Flags’ partnership with Coca-Cola, guests can purchase a convenient, all-in-one experience that pairs park admission with all-day beverage access and a complimentary bottle of Dasani—enhancing refreshment and value throughout their visit. Guests will also find themed photo opportunities and custom Coca-Cola beverage creations. (Not available at Six Flags Darien Lake.)

Exclusive Merchandise and Collectibles

Guests can commemorate their visit with patriotic merchandise featuring custom apparel, red, white and blue light-up novelties and collectible souvenir drinkware. The parks will also offer sweet treats like Americana-themed creamy fudge and gourmet apples.

Pass Holder Perks and Special Offers

The parks’ 2026 semiquincentennial celebrations offer season pass holders and members even more reasons to visit, and those visits will be rewarded with additional event credits and rewards. The parks’ most loyal guests can take advantage of specially themed offerings including discounts on food, beverages and other exclusive savings throughout the park. Special bring-a-friend offers will sweeten the celebration.

Celebrating a Legacy of Thrills

In addition to honoring American history, Six Flags brings the nation’s heritage to life with the timeless thrill of amusement rides including iconic roller coasters, handcrafted carousels and historic trains.

Six Flags proudly celebrates a uniquely American legacy—one built on more than a century of innovation, imagination, and thrill. Today, Six Flags is the go‑to destination for roller coaster excitement, home to an unmatched collection of attractions that spans from early wooden classics to groundbreaking modern rail blazers. Together, these coasters tell the story of how the American amusement industry helped shape entertainment around the world.

Among the most historic is Thunderhawk at Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Pennsylvania. First opened in 1924 as simply “Coaster,” this classic wooden ride has thrilled guests for over 100 years and remains one of the oldest operating roller coasters in the world. Designated an ACE (American Coaster Enthusiast) roller coaster landmark, Thunderhawk stands as a living piece of American history, preserved for new generations to experience.

at Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Pennsylvania. First opened in 1924 as simply “Coaster,” this classic wooden ride has thrilled guests for over 100 years and remains one of the oldest operating roller coasters in the world. Designated an ACE (American Coaster Enthusiast) roller coaster landmark, Thunderhawk stands as a living piece of American history, preserved for new generations to experience. That legacy continues with iconic wooden coasters like Blue Streak at Cedar Point in Ohio (1964), which helped launch the modern coaster era, and Racer at Kings Island in Ohio (1972), which sparked the 1970s coaster revival, and The Great American Scream Machine at Six Flags Over Georgia (1973), an ACE national landmark. At the same time, early steel innovations like the Runaway Mine Train at Six Flags Over Texas (1966) and Dahlonega Mine Train at Six Flags Over Georgia (1967) introduced themed, accessible thrills that defined the modern park experience—many of which are still running today.

at Cedar Point in Ohio (1964), which helped launch the modern coaster era, and at Kings Island in Ohio (1972), which sparked the 1970s coaster revival, and at Six Flags Over Georgia (1973), an ACE national landmark. At the same time, early steel innovations like the at Six Flags Over Texas (1966) and at Six Flags Over Georgia (1967) introduced themed, accessible thrills that defined the modern park experience—many of which are still running today. The collection also includes engineering milestones like The Great American Revolution at Six Flags Magic Mountain in California. Opening in 1976, it became the world’s first successful modern looping coaster, introducing the clothoid loop design (shaped like a teardrop) that made inversions smooth and safe and remains the standard across the industry today. 50 years later, it continues to symbolize American ingenuity and the spirit of innovation.

These historic rides form a living timeline of the American roller coaster—from handcrafted wooden originals to revolutionary steel designs—reinforcing Six Flags’ role as the nation’s premier destination for thrills.

Honoring Handcrafted Artistry

Beyond record‑breaking thrill rides, some of the most cherished and historic carousels still operate today at Six Flags parks. These handcrafted attractions—many dating back more than a century—represent the artistry, craftsmanship and timeless appeal of early American amusement parks. Together, they form a living link between generations, preserving the simple joy and wonder that first defined the industry.

At the heart of this legacy is the Carousel at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey, one of the oldest rides in the entire Six Flags system. Originally built in 1881 in England by Frederick Savage , this elegant “Gallopers” carousel toured European fairgrounds for decades before being brought to the United States and installed when the park opened in 1974. Today, more than 140 years later, it continues to delight guests as a genuine 19th‑century antique. Unlike most American carousels, it rotates clockwise—a distinctive British tradition. As both the oldest ride at the park and one of the oldest operating carousels in the country, it stands as a centerpiece of Six Flags’ commitment to preserving history while delivering memorable experiences.

in New Jersey, one of the oldest rides in the entire Six Flags system. Originally built in , this elegant “Gallopers” carousel toured European fairgrounds for decades before being brought to the United States and installed when the park opened in 1974. Today, more than 140 years later, it continues to delight guests as a genuine 19th‑century antique. Unlike most American carousels, it rotates clockwise—a distinctive British tradition. As both the oldest ride at the park and one of the oldest operating carousels in the country, it stands as a centerpiece of Six Flags’ commitment to preserving history while delivering memorable experiences. Meanwhile, at Knott’s Berry Farm in California, guests can ride a beautifully preserved Dentzel Carousel Company carousel dating back to 1896, one of the few remaining examples of its kind.

Across the Six Flags family, this heritage is echoed in a remarkable collection of early 20th‑century carousels:

At Six Flags Over Georgia , the Riverview Carousel —built in 1908 by the Philadelphia Toboggan Company—remains a rare and beautifully preserved example of classic American craftsmanship and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

, the —built in 1908 by the Philadelphia Toboggan Company—remains a rare and beautifully preserved example of classic American craftsmanship and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. At Six Flags Magic Mountain, The Grand American Carousel has been thrilling riders since 1912. This grand lady was purchased by Magic Mountain and brought to California where she was painstakingly reassembled and restored to her original glory when the park opened in 1971.

has been thrilling riders since 1912. This grand lady was purchased by Magic Mountain and brought to California where she was painstakingly reassembled and restored to her original glory when the park opened in 1971. At Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom , the Antique Carousel , built in 1921 by the renowned Dentzel Carousel Company, continues to spin for guests more than a century after it first debuted. These attractions highlight a golden age of design when carousels were hand‑carved and richly decorated works of art.

, the , built in 1921 by the renowned Dentzel Carousel Company, continues to spin for guests more than a century after it first debuted. These attractions highlight a golden age of design when carousels were hand‑carved and richly decorated works of art. At Cedar Point, multiple antique carousels are still in operation, including the rare Cedar Downs Racing Derby (built in the early 1920s), one of only two surviving racing‑style carousels in the United States.

Together, these attractions showcase the breadth of Six Flags’ historical collection—from the ornate craftsmanship of the 1800s to the enduring designs of the early 1900s. Collectively, these carousels represent more than just nostalgic rides—they are living artifacts of American culture and engineering, bridging the past and present in a way few experiences can.

Preserving A Piece of America’s Railroad Heritage

Trains have long been a cornerstone of the American amusement park experience, offering generations of guests a shared, family-friendly journey that reflects the nation’s rich railroad heritage. From classic miniature railways to full-scale steam locomotives, these attractions provide both transportation and storytelling, connecting park landscapes while celebrating the innovation, expansion, and enduring spirit that helped shape America.

Across the Six Flags family, iconic train rides continue to carry on this tradition, linking generations through timeless rides, including:

The locally built miniature diesel‑electric train the Zephyr at Dorney Parkopened in 1935–1936 and became a Depression‑era hit that helped save the park and remains one of America’s oldest continuously operating amusement‑park rides.

at Dorney Parkopened in 1935–1936 and became a Depression‑era hit that helped save the park and remains one of America’s oldest continuously operating amusement‑park rides. Ghost Town & Calico Railway at Knott’s Berry Farm, built in 1951, and Cedar Point & Lake Erie Railroad at Cedar Point,built in 1963, continue to deliver cherished family thrills.

Independence Hall Replica in Southern California

Located across the street from Knott’s Berry Farm, Knott’s Independence Hall is an exact, brick-by-brick replica of the original in Philadelphia. Walter Knott’s personal labor of love, it is the nation’s only exact replica of the Philadelphia landmark. Open daily 10 a.m.- 4p.m., except Christmas Day, the free exhibit allows visitors to explore a replica of the Liberty Bell, view presidential artifacts and hear the forefathers discuss the Declaration of Independence. This immersive, historically faithful tribute to the birthplace of American democracy makes it a natural touchpoint in celebrating America’s 250th anniversary.

With fireworks, festive flavors, immersive environments, interactive experiences and historic rides and attractions, Six Flags invites guests of all ages to celebrate 250 years of American fun all summer long. Offerings may vary.