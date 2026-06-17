In a salute to America’s 250th birthday, Seaworld and Aquatica Orlando launch their best offer of the year with the Fourth Of July Sale

ORLANDO — In celebration of America’s 250th birthday, SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica Orlando today announced the launch of their Fourth of July Sale, providing guests the best offer of the year with savings of up to 55% on tickets, Fun Cards and Annual Passes for a limited time. An Annual Pass offers the best value for guests looking to enjoy everything the park has to offer this summer and beyond. Pass Members receive unlimited visits, FREE parking, FREE guest tickets, special event access, exclusive savings, and more. The Fourth of July Sale begins today and is available for a limited time only.

SeaWorld and Aquatica Orlando parks are also proudly honoring the bravery and sacrifice of all U.S. military active-duty, veterans and their families by inviting them to enjoy a day at the parks for FREE. Eligible U.S military active-duty and veterans can register for complimentary single-day ticket(s) for themselves PLUS receive THREE additional free tickets for dependents, valid for visits through July 5, registry required by June 21 at www.WavesofHonor.com.

Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday

SeaWorld Orlando hosts a Fourth of July Celebration, featuring family-friendly activities, a spectacular patriotic fireworks display and amazing drone show. Beginning July 4, guests can also experience Red, White & BBQ, featuring regional barbecue favorites, live music and patriotic entertainment through Aug. 23.

Summer Thrills and More

Guests can take advantage of summer happenings at SeaWorld Orlando starting with Father’s Day Weekend at Shark’s Underwater Grill with an unforgettable dining experience on June 20 and 21. Guests can enjoy exclusive Father’s Day featured items, giving Dad even more delicious options to choose from while dining alongside incredible underwater views.

During the park’s premier nighttime event, Electric Ocean, guests can enjoy three ALL-NEW nighttime animal presentations, vibrant light and music environments, dance experiences at Club SeaGlow, the cirque-style show Hydro Surge, an all-new Electric Drone Show, and the return of the IGNITE Fireworks Spectacular. In addition, guests 21 and older can enjoy one complimentary seven-ounce draft beer per day at Waterway Grill Bar, while Pass Members receive two beers per visit as an added benefit.

Just next door to SeaWorld, Aquatica Orlando, recognized as the #1 outdoor water park in the country, offers a unique experience where guests can see rare Commerson’s dolphins. The park is home to some of the world’s most thrilling water rides, featuring 50 slides, rivers and lagoons and 84,000 square feet of sparkling white, sandy beaches. Two large play areas just for kids make Aquatica the perfect spot for family fun. The excitement continues after dark with AquaGlow, a neon-themed splash party featuring dance events, laser light shows and high-energy entertainment on select nights.