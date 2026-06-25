Kings Dominion celebrates Independence Day with Star-Spangled Nights presented by M&M’S, July 3-5

DOSWELL, Va. — Kings Dominion will celebrate Independence Day with Star-Spangled Nights presented by M&M’S, a three-day patriotic event July 3 through July 5 featuring fireworks, immersive entertainment and all-American experiences for guests of all ages.

Recognized as one of Virginia’s premier Fourth of July celebrations, Star-Spangled Nights will illuminate the sky with vibrant fireworks set to patriotic music, creating a memorable nighttime experience for families and thrill-seekers alike.

Virginia’s Premier Theme Park Experience

Kings Dominion continues to stand as Virginia’s premier theme park, featuring the most roller coasters of any park in the state, including Twisted Timbers, Pantherian and the launch wing coaster Rapterra.

The park also offers one of the region’s most expansive kids areas designed for all-day family play, along with a robust lineup of entertainment including live shows, seasonal events, a drone and fireworks show and family programming.

Soak City Waterpark, included with admission, provides a complete water park experience with slides, wave pools and a lazy river, delivering exceptional value in a single destination.

A Timeless Fireworks Tradition

Each evening of Star-Spangled Nights will culminate in a dazzling fireworks display synchronized to patriotic music. The beloved tradition continues to bring generations together for a shared celebration of summer and country.

In the park’s Old Virginia section, guests will experience patriotic décor honoring Virginia’s role in the founding of the United States. Historic touches throughout the area will remain in place from Memorial Day through Labor Day in recognition of America’s 250th anniversary.

Summer Entertainment Highlights

In addition to Star-Spangled Nights, guests can experience an expanded summer entertainment lineup:

Cirque Imagine (June 20 through Aug. 16)

Returning by popular demand, this immersive mainstage production transforms the Kings Dominion Theater with acrobatics, choreography and theatrical storytelling.

Returning by popular demand, this immersive mainstage production transforms the Kings Dominion Theater with acrobatics, choreography and theatrical storytelling. NEW! Splash! Water Parade (June 27 through Aug. 9)

This interactive parade in Candy Apple Grove features whimsical floats, the Wacky Water Works Company and refreshing water effects that invite guests to join the fun.

This interactive parade in Candy Apple Grove features whimsical floats, the Wacky Water Works Company and refreshing water effects that invite guests to join the fun. NEW! Jungle X Percussion Show: Rhythm of the Wild (June 27 through Aug. 9)

Located in Jungle X-pedition, this high-energy percussion experience blends rhythm, movement and environment in an outdoor daytime performance.

Limited-Time Food and Beverage Offerings

Kings Dominion will feature a selection of seasonal treats inspired by classic Americana flavors, including:

Patriotic vanilla layer cake topped with red, white and blue sprinkles

All-American funnel cake with vanilla ice cream and festive toppings

Red, white and blue parfait

Liberty Bell apple pie smash shake served in a themed mason jar

Americana colada frozen cocktail

Signature beverages include The All-American and The Tavern Cherry, both served in souvenir Americana cups.