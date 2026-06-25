Six Flags Over Georgia acelebrates America’s 250th anniversary with Star-Spangled Nights, July 3 -5

MABLETON, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia today announced the return of Star-Spangled Nights presented by M&M’S, happening July 3 – 5. The event launches a summertime celebration honoring America’s 250th anniversary with dazzling fireworks, festive entertainment, limited-time treats and classic all-American thrills.

“Six Flags Over Georgia has always been a place where families come together to celebrate life’s biggest moments,” said Richard Pretlow, park president. “As we approach our nation’s 250th anniversary, we’re excited to bring that spirit to life. From historic rides and interactive entertainment to can’t-miss events like Star-Spangled Nights, we’re inviting guests to celebrate with us all summer long.”

Star-Spangled Nights presented by M&M’S

July 3 – 5, the park celebrates the 4th of July with a stunning fireworks display at 9:30 p.m., the perfect patriotic finale to an epic summer day.

On July 4 and 5, Guests can upgrade their experience with a VIP Fireworks Party in Hurricane Harbor Atlanta, which includes after-hours water park access, a summertime buffet, premium fireworks viewing and live entertainment. VIP Fireworks Party tickets are available now at sixflags.com/overgeorgia .

Patriotic celebrations continue throughout the summer.

Immersive Décor and Interactive Entertainment

As guests enter the park, bold patriotic banners, sharable photo opportunities, flags, garlands and buntings create a festive atmosphere for America’s historic anniversary. Unique entertainment flair comes to life throughout the park, adding to the celebration.

Bucket Brigade : Feel the rhythm with a high-energy percussion group that turns everyday objects into interactive, crowd-pleasing performances filled with music and humor.

: Feel the rhythm with a high-energy percussion group that turns everyday objects into interactive, crowd-pleasing performances filled with music and humor. Flying High Stilt Walkers: Towering above the crowd, these lively performers bring energy, color, and excitement throughout the park.

Limited-Time Food and Beverage Offerings

A lineup of crafted treats inspired by classic flavors of Americana, found throughout the park, include:

Patriotic Vanilla Layer Cake : Colorful red, white and blue vanilla layer cake topped with red, white and blue sprinkles.

: Colorful red, white and blue vanilla layer cake topped with red, white and blue sprinkles. All-American Funnel Cake : Crispy funnel cake topped with creamy vanilla ice cream and red, white and blue sprinkles.

: Crispy funnel cake topped with creamy vanilla ice cream and red, white and blue sprinkles. Liberty Bell Apple Pie Shake: Vanilla shake layered with red and blue syrup, topped with whipped cream and finished with a fried apple hand pie skewer, a cinnamon streusel-coated apple slices and an American flag.

Signature beverages include commemorative cocktails and mocktails:

Americana Colada Frozen Cocktail : A refreshing pina colada layered with rum, blue curacao and strawberry puree in a collectible stars-and-stripes 20 oz. pilsner glass.

: A refreshing pina colada layered with rum, blue curacao and strawberry puree in a collectible stars-and-stripes 20 oz. pilsner glass. The All-American : Sprite®, strawberry popping boba and blue curacao syrup served in a souvenir Americana cup with a strawberry garnish.

: Sprite®, strawberry popping boba and blue curacao syrup served in a souvenir Americana cup with a strawberry garnish. The Tavern Cherry: Coca-Cola®, cherry and cold foam served in a souvenir Americana cup with a cherry garnish.

Exclusive Merchandise and Collectibles

Commemorative, patriotic merchandise is available for purchase throughout the park, featuring custom apparel, red, white and blue light-up novelties and collectible souvenir drinkware. Sweet shops, like Coaster Candy, offer handmade treats like Americana-themed creamy fudge and gourmet apples.

Celebrating a Legacy of Thrills

For nearly 60 years, Six Flags Over Georgia has celebrated American innovation through its iconic rides and coasters, making it a premier destination for family fun.

Historic attractions include: