AAMA announces leadership transition as Executive Vice President Pete Gustafson resigns

CARY, Ill. — The American Amusement Machine Association (AAMA) today announced that Executive Vice President Pete Gustafson has voluntarily resigned his position, effective June 28, 2026, in collaboration with the AAMA Board of Directors, which has formally accepted his resignation.

Gustafson has served as AAMA’s Executive Vice President for 10 years, following many years of volunteer leadership that included one term as Board President and recognition through multiple industry awards. Throughout his tenure, he has been a strong steward of the association, helping to strengthen member engagement, industry relationships, and AAMA’s presence as a voice for the amusement sector.

“As we look to the future, AAMA is positioning itself to be the leading trade association for the amusement industry,” said Beth Standlee, President, AAMA. “This next chapter calls for an association executive with a proven track record of scaling trade organizations, and we are grateful to Pete for the solid foundation he has helped build.”

“AAMA and the industry have benefited greatly from Pete’s leadership over the past decade, and we believe both will continue to benefit from his insight and involvement well into the future,” Standlee added.