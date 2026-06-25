Celebrate the legendary Coney Island Cyclone roller coaster’s 99th birthday

On Friday, June 26, the legendary Coney Island Cyclone turns 99 years old, marking one year until one of New York City’s most iconic landmarks celebrates its 100th birthday.

Since opening in 1927, the Cyclone has become one of the most recognizable attractions in the world and a true symbol of Coney Island. From first rides and family traditions to countless movies, television appearances, and postcards, the historic wooden coaster has remained a beloved part of New York culture for nearly 100 years.

With the Cyclone now just one year away from its centennial, the birthday offers a timely opportunity to look back at the coaster’s remarkable history, enduring popularity, and what has allowed it to remain an iconic New York experience for nearly a century.