Fun Spot America announces closure of Atlanta park

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — Fun Spot America announced today that its Atlanta location will permanently close following its final day of operation on August 2, 2026.

Since opening, the park has welcomed millions of guests and created lasting memories for families throughout the region. “This was an extremely difficult decision,” said John Arie Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Fun Spot America. “Our Atlanta team has poured their hearts into serving our guests and creating a place where families could have fun together. We are deeply grateful for their dedication and for the support we have received from the Fayetteville community.”

The company will work closely with team members throughout the transition and is committed to treating employees with respect and providing support resources during this period.

Normal daily park operations will continue from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. through August 2, 2026. Season Passes and gift cards will remain valid at the Atlanta park through that date and will continue to be honored at Fun Spot America’s Orlando and Kissimmee, Florida locations. Information regarding group events, field trips, and other outstanding reservations will be shared with affected guests in the coming weeks.

Fun Spot America will continue operating its Orlando and Kissimmee, Florida locations.

“We are proud of the memories created in Atlanta and grateful to everyone who has been part of this chapter of our story,” Arie said.