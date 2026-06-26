Splish Splash hosts Autism Society

On June 29, New York’s Largest Water Park, Splish Splash will host the Nassau/Suffolk Chapter of the Autism Society of America. The park will open at 8 a.m. and offer members and their families two hours of time within the park before guests arrive for the day to enjoy several rides and attractions line and stress free. The park donated 700 tickets to the organization to help make it easier for families to attend the event.

A day at Splish Splash through the Nassau Suffolk Autism Society of America means so much more than a day at a water park. It provides these children with an opportunity to simply be themselves in an environment where they feel accepted, understood, and supported.

Many parents of children with autism including Meilee, Amanda, and their families face challenges when visiting crowded attractions, such as long lines, sensory overload, and anxiety. Meilee and Amanda state that, “this special event removes many of those barriers and allows our children to enjoy one of their favorite places in the world without those worries. Instead of focusing on obstacles, we get to focus on creating joyful memories together as a family.

Our sons, Christopher Jr. and Josh, have been friends since preschool. Although they later attended different schools, their friendship has remained strong. Through events like Splish Splash Day and the support of the Nassau Suffolk Autism Society of America, they have been able to stay connected and continue growing together.

Watching them laugh, play, and enjoy the water park side by side reminds us how important inclusion, community, and friendship truly are. These experiences give them opportunities to strengthen their bond, create lasting memories, and simply enjoy being kids.”

The Autism Society of America was founded in 1965. The organization has been improving the lives of all affected by autism for more than 50 years and envisions a world where individuals and families living with autism are able to maximize their quality of life, are treated with the highest level of dignity and live in a society in which their talents and skills are appreciated and valued.