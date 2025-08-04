NAARSO announces 39th Annual Safety Seminar in Orlando, Florida

ORLANDO — The National Association of Amusement Ride Safety Officials (NAARSO) is excited to announce the 39th Annual Safety Seminar, taking place from January 25 to January 30, 2026, in beautiful Orlando, Florida.

NAARSO, a non-profit organization committed to promoting safety within the amusement industry through the doctrine of “Safety Through Communication,” invites industry professionals to join this comprehensive event aimed at enhancing the safety and reliability of amusement rides and attractions.

Seminar Highlights:

Expert Speakers: Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from industry leaders about best practices in amusement ride safety.

Networking Opportunities: Connect with peers, professionals, and vendors from across the industry, fostering valuable relationships and collaborations.

Certification Courses: Participants can enhance their qualifications with specialized safety certifications, with CEUs available. Courses include: Inspector Level 1 through 3 Operations Level 1 through 3 Aquatic Operations Level 1 Additional certifications and trainings to be announced

Hands-On Training: Gain practical knowledge where attendees will learn about the diverse needs for operations and inspections of various attractions.

In addition to attending, NAARSO is inviting professionals and experts from all sectors of the amusement industry to share their knowledge, experiences, and innovations. If you are interested in contributing as a speaker or presenter, please visit the NAARSO website and complete the submission form.

Mark your calendars for this enriching week dedicated to advancing safety practices within the amusement ride industry. The courses will be held at the Hilton Orlando/Altamonte Springs. NAARSO will be releasing more information on the hotel group rate discounts and registration information later this year.

For further information, visit www.naarso.com or contact: info@naarso.com