SeaWorld Orlando announces 2026 event lineup and launches 2026 Fun Card with unlimited visits for all of 2026 plus the rest of 2025 free

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando has revealed its 2026 event lineup in conjunction with the launch of its 2026 Fun Card, offering unlimited visits through all of 2026 and the rest of 2025. For as low as $143.99, guests can enjoy unlimited admission to SeaWorld Orlando through December 31, 2026. Plus, guests who buy now get the remainder of 2025 at no extra cost. This offer is only available for a limited time before prices go up.

Guests who purchase a Fun Card NOW can experience SeaWorld’s remaining 2025 events, including Bands, Brew & BBQ, Halloween Spooktacular and Christmas Celebration, plus all the unforgettable events coming in 2026. With a Fun Card, guests can roam and explore the park as many times as they want to enjoy award-winning attractions and incredible animal presentations.

SeaWorld Orlando: 2026 Events Lineup

SeaWorld Orlando’s 2026 events promise to deliver diverse entertainment options, starting with the Three Kings Celebration the first weekend of January, honoring the cherished tradition of Latin cultures. Also in January, SeaWorld’s Inside Look, invites guests behind-the-scenes for a rare glimpse into the world-class care and conservation efforts at one of the world’s premier zoological institutions.

For families, the Just for Kids Weekend and Elmo’s Birthday Celebration offer hands-on activities, character meet-and-greets and interactive dance parties that will delight children of all ages.

Food lovers will not want to miss the upcoming Seven Seas Food Festival, featuring ALL-NEW global cuisines, local craft beers and live performances. Complementing the festival are cultural celebrations, like Mardi Gras, St. Patrick’s Day and Cinco de Mayo. NEW for 2026 is the inclusion of the beloved Viva La Música as part of the festival with ALL-NEW offerings.

Right before Summer, SeaWorld will introduce Military Appreciation Month — a month-long celebration dedicated to people who are currently serving in, and veterans of, the United States military.

Summer at SeaWorld heats up with a lot of NEW experiences. Electric Ocean returns with ALL- NEW offerings including an ocean celebration during World Ocean’s Day, NEW shows and the fan favorites to wrap up a great summer night with Club SeaGlow and Ignite with an ALL-NEW Drone show and Fireworks spectacular. In July, SeaWorld brings back Bands, Brew & BBQ, where guests can enjoy mouth-watering barbecue, refreshing brews and live music, plus ALL- NEW chef-led food demonstrations and a yet-to-be-revealed new entertainment lineup.

The fall will include the ever-popular Halloween Spooktacular with ALL-NEW pumpkin carving festival and Spookley: The Square Pumpkin. For those looking for a more terrifying Halloween experience, Howl-O-Scream (separately-ticketed event) returns with ALL-NEW houses, scare zones, bar, and more. Before wrapping up 2026, Christmas Celebration returns with ALL-NEW enhancements including an ALL-NEW drone show.

Additional highlights include two Guy Harvey Weekends, offering guests a chance to meet the renowned artist and conservationist.