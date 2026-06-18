Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights transports guests into the final season of Netflix’s iconic series, Stranger Things

ORLANDO, Fla. and UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. — The Upside Down returns to Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights as the fifth and final season of the global phenomenon, Netflix’s Stranger Things, comes to life in all-new haunted houses. The premier Halloween event commences on Friday, August 28 at Universal Orlando Resort and Thursday, September 3 at Universal Studios Hollywood.



Developed in partnership with Netflix, this year’s Stranger Things haunted house will showcase the most gripping moments from the final season in an authentic, visceral experience that places guests at the center of the ultimate battle to save Hawkins. Fans will confront the terror they’ve seen on screen as they navigate iconic locations and encounter favorite characters—all while evading a host of horrifying supernatural creatures…including Vecna himself.



The harrowing adventure will immediately transport guests to the town of Hawkins, as the barrier between reality and the supernatural is collapsing to unleash an ominous darkness. As visitors make their way through familiar scenes, including the Wheeler House, Hawkins National Laboratory, the MAC-Z military base, as well as the haunting realms of the Upside Down and the Abyss, they’ll be hunted at every turn by Demogorgons and other sinister creatures. With Vecna on their heels, the terror intensifies, pulling guests into an all-or-nothing battle for survival.

Fans can shop all‑new limited-release merchandise inspired by the Stranger Things haunted house. The parks exclusive collection includes a T-shirt, and a mug infused with ‘80s nostalgia, plus a new Stranger Things-inspired acrylic figure that fits into the separately sold Infernal Carnival collectible display – with additional collectibles representing this year’s lineup coming soon to create one cohesive display. These items are available now at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood and will launch tomorrow, Thursday, June 18 at 9 a.m. PST on shopUniversal.com, with more Halloween Horror Nights merchandise debuting in the months ahead.



Stay tuned as additional details about this year’s Halloween Horror Nights lineup will be revealed soon.