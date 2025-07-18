Construction starts on Portugal’s first Wavegarden Surf Park

SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain — Construction has officially commenced on SURFERS COVE, Portugal’s first Wavegarden Cove surfing lagoon, marking an important milestone for the Óbidos project. The lagoon is a central feature of a four-star resort and is scheduled to open to the public in 2026.

This forward-thinking tourism and sports initiative represents a €25 million investment and will strengthen the Oeste region’s reputation as a hub for European surfing.

The lagoon features a 46-module Wavegarden Cove, the wave generator system successfully proven in Wavegarden’s 12 current installations worldwide

capable of generating up to 1,000 waves per hour, with a Wave Menu offering over 25 wave types. These range from soft, long waves ideal for beginners to powerful waves that allow advanced surfers to perform turns, airs, and barrels – all delivered with the lowest energy and water consumption on the market.

“SURFERS COVE is going to be a magical place,” said Fernando Odriozola, Chief Commercial Officer at Wavegarden. “Sharing the coastline with legendary surf spots like Supertubos, Ericeira, and Nazaré, Óbidos is already globally recognized for surfing, and the addition of a Wavegarden Cove will further elevate the region’s reputation.”



The Óbidos project will cover five hectares and include up to 56 accommodation units, a restaurant, a surf shop, a wellness area, a skate park, padel and beach tennis courts, a surf school, a gym, and bike track, green areas, and spaces for corporate events.

The project is backed by investors including Menlo Capital, Manuel Maria Vasconcelos, Despomar, Admar, and Marcelo Martins (Onda Pura Surf Center), as well as Kanoa Igarashi, currently ranked #3 in the World Surf League.



“Wavegarden is innovating the sport, and I want to be part of this growth,” said pro surfer Kanoa Igarashi. “This is the future of surfing. When I had the chance to be part of the Óbidos project, I didn’t hesitate. Portugal is my second home, and the country just got even better.”

While the Portuguese coastline is known for its high-quality waves, like most ocean breaks, they are often inconsistent and subject to the effects of tides, winds, and fluctuations in swell size, which can make surfing conditions unreliable. The SURFERS COVE aims to complement the ocean by offering perfect waves year-round, in controlled and safe conditions – ideal for newcomers and children – as well as providing a world-class training ground for Portuguese and European professional surfers.



According to Manuel Maria Vasconcelos, Co-Founder and CEO of SURFERS COVE: “The start of construction is a historic moment – not only for us as promoters, but also for tourism and sport in Portugal.”



The project’s goal is not just to create a tourist destination, but to offer an experience deeply connected to the ocean, nature, and a healthy, active lifestyle. The park will operate up to 16 hours per day, accommodate dozens of surfers per hour, create around 50 direct jobs, and generate an estimated €10 million in annual revenue once fully operational. This initiative is part of the Innovation and Digital Transition Programme – COMPETE 2030, supported by European Funds, and aims to enhance the region’s competitiveness and innovation.