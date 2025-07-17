Gold Medal’s Elite Popper Series sets a new standard for commercial popcorn machines

Combining advanced filtration, user-friendly touchscreen controls, and powerful performance, the Elite Popper Series introduces an entirely new level of popcorn production. This groundbreaking series from industry leader Gold Medal Products Co. is designed to meet the needs of high-traffic venues such as stadiums, arenas, cinemas, and grocery stores while delivering a streamlined operator experience.

What makes the Elite Popper Series different? With an impressive 15 new or improved features, the Elite Popper Series is built for popping performance. The patented Infinity Filtration System is a breakthrough that eliminates the need for venting out of the top of the machine. The system keeps exhaust within the unit and removes more particulates than nearly all other filtration systems, maintaining exceptional air quality. Engineered for convenience, the intuitive touchscreen provides operators with customizable recipe settings, Clean Assist Mode, on-screen troubleshooting, and dual oil source management capabilities. This interface allows operators to get more done with less effort. Plus, maintenance is simplified with the EZ Drop-Down Filter. Users can replace the filter from the front of the machine, no ladders or tools required.

President of Gold Medal, Adam Browning emphasizes the customer-centric focus stating, “The Elite Popper Series is a bold step forward in making the operator’s job easier. Every feature was designed with the user in mind—from ventless filtration to smart touchscreen controls to simplified cleaning. It’s all about helping operators work smarter, not harder.”

Available in a range of sizes (36″, 48″, 60″, and 72″ Twin) with 32-oz or 52-oz kettles, the Elite Series also includes signature Gold Medal features like FlexiPop®, Salt/Sweet option, Big Eye Electronic Heat Control, and Brute Force Motor. Operators can choose from LED or neon signage and even select a pass-thru configuration for maximum flexibility.