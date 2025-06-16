Dads make a splash at Wet ‘n Wild Emerald Pointe’s Father’s Day Belly Flop Contest

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Wet ‘n Wild Emerald Pointe made waves this Father’s Day by hosting its annual Father’s Day Belly Flop Contest, drawing families from across North Carolina for an unforgettable celebration.

Fourteen daring dads headed to Shipwreck Cove to compete for the title of Ultimate Belly Flop Champion, all cheered on by their families and a lively crowd. A panel of local moms served as judges, scoring each spectacular splash based on creativity, commitment, and crowd reaction.

Jordan Reed claimed the grand prize, impressing judges with his epic flop and heartfelt answer about what he loves most about being a dad: “spending time with my kids.” He took home a cooler packed with logoed merchandise from Wet ‘n Wild Emerald Pointe, BUD LIGHT, and iHeart Media — plus a few red marks to remember the moment!

Top Finishers:

1st Place: Jordan Reed

Jordan Reed 2nd Place: Justin Dalton

Justin Dalton Tied for 3rd: Michael Kellum (2022 Runner-Up) & Tristan Primm

Families enjoyed quality time together, soaking up the sun and splashing through the park, making Father’s Day at North Carolina’s Favorite Water Park one to remember.

Wet ‘n Wild Emerald Pointe continues to be a hub for family fun, friendly competition, and summertime memories. This year’s Father’s Day celebration proved once again that when it comes to making a splash — dads deliver!