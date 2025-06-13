The Nerveless Nocks Stunt Show now running daily at Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari

SANTA CLAUS, IND. — One of the most daring and legendary stunt families in the world has arrived at Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari. The Nerveless Nocks, an internationally renowned stunt team, is now performing daily at the Aqua Action Arena in the Halloween section of the park — delivering heart-stopping excitement and entertainment.

Featured acts include:

Wheel of Steel – A jaw-dropping balance and acrobatic act high above the ground

Jetpack Flyboard – Watch as stunt performers take flight over water

Globe of Thunder – High-speed motorcycle action inside a steel globe

Aerial Trapeze – Classic circus artistry with a thrilling twist

And more!

“This is a high-thrill show! The Nerveless Nocks are bringing so much excitement and fun to Santa Claus,” said Lauren Crosby, Director of Entertainment & Events and Fourth-Generation Owner. “They’re a multi-generational circus family, which makes a perfect match for our own multi-generational business.”

With a legacy dating back to 1840 as Switzerland’s original circus, the Nerveless Nocks are true pioneers of extreme stunts and aerial thrill shows. This high-energy stunt show combines powerful jet skis, precision motorcycles, and gravity-defying human feats in a one-of-a-kind experience perfect for the whole family.

Don’t miss the Nerveless Nocks Stunt Show, now appearing daily through September 1. Find the Aqua Action Arena on the Holiday World map and prepare for an unforgettable spectacle.

Holidays in the Sky drone show returns June 21 and runs through August 3. Friday Night Live! will return August 22 and run through October 24, and Happy Halloween Weekends will run September 20 – October 26. Full calendar online at HolidayWorld.com/Hours.