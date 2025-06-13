PortAventura World celebrates its 30th anniversary with an event that consolidates its leadership in tourism and leisure in Europe

PortAventura World celebrated its 30th anniversary with an institutional event that brought together prominent representatives from both the public and private sectors for an evening full of emotion, tributes, and future vision. The gathering honoured a project that, since 1995, has transformed the tourism and leisure landscape in Spain and Europe, with over 100 million visits and a steadfast commitment to innovation, sustainability, and positive impact.

The celebration provided an opportunity to highlight PortAventura World’s trajectory and its influence on the leisure and tourism sectors. During the event, its role as an economic driver in the region was underscored, with an estimated contribution of 12% to Tarragona’s GDP and 0.5% to Catalonia’s GDP. Its impact on employment was also highlighted, generating more than 24,000 direct and indirect jobs annually.

Among the attending dignitaries were the Hon. Mr. Salvador Illa i Roca, President of the Government of Catalonia; the Hon. Ms. Rosario Sánchez Grau, Secretary of State for Tourism; the Hon. Mr. Miquel Sàmper Rodríguez, Minister for Business and Labour; Mr. Pol Gibert, Secretary General for Business and Labour; the Hon. Mr. Pere Granados, Mayor of Salou; and the Hon. Mr. Pere Segura, Mayor of Vila-seca.

In his speech, the President of the Generalitat, Salvador Illa, stated, “I would like to congratulate the entire PortAventura World family on its 30 years of history, a trajectory marked by ambition and perseverance that has driven a project that generates prosperity, not only in the Camp de Tarragona and Catalonia, but also in Spain. Today we commemorate a success story that can only continue to improve so that it continues for at least another 30 years”.

Mr. Arturo Mas-Sardà, Chairman of the Board of PortAventura World, remarked: “PortAventura World is today much more than a resort: it is a tourism engine, an international benchmark and a collective success story built over 30 years through effort, enthusiasm and commitment. We renew our purpose with the same passion as on day one: to create unforgettable experiences while caring for people and the environment.”

The event concluded with the long-awaited premiere of FiestAventura 2.0, the new and updated version of the resort’s iconic nighttime show. The performance captivated the audience with a unique staging that brought together water, fire, music, pyrotechnics, and drones for the first time to light up the skies of PortAventura World. This show, which pays tribute to world cultures, stands out as one of the most spectacular and innovative in the park’s history.

The excitement continued with musical performances by Miki Núñez and Elena Gadel, who provided the soundtrack for an unforgettable evening. Guests also enjoyed exclusive access to the iconic Furius Baco attraction and tasted a special cake from Pastisseria Escribà.

Since its opening in 1995, PortAventura World has established itself as one of Europe’s most comprehensive leisure destinations, with three theme parks, ten hotels, and PortAventura Business & Events, its division specialised in corporate events and tourism, featuring one of the most prestigious convention centres in Europe. Recognised as a B Corp company, the resort combines growth and innovation with a strong social commitment.

The iconic Dragon Khan roller coaster, groundbreaking at its debut, marked the beginning of a legacy that continues with attractions such as Red Force, the tallest in Europe. Additionally, the PortAventura Foundation, active since 2011, promotes inclusion and child well-being projects. Its flagship project, PortAventura Dreams Village, welcomes 400 children each year in the final phase of their illness recovery, along with their families.

With this legacy, PortAventura World reaffirms its leadership as a sustainable tourist destination and a benchmark for delivering unforgettable experiences with a real impact on people and the region.